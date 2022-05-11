SC woman who lost arms in dog attack released from hospital, faces outpatient surgery

A Honea Path woman mauled by dogs in March has been released from the hospital but faces more surgeries as an out-patient.

“It has been rough and we’ve been trying to get her settled into her new life.” Kyleen Waltman’s sister Amy Wynne said on her gofundme page.

Waltman lost both of her arms in an attack by three dogs as she walked down a rural road in Honea Path.

“It’s hard on the family at the moment because we have no outside help, she has been denied for Medicaid and disability,” Wynne said. “So we have to do it all for her. Mama takes the brunt of it because Kyleen lives with mama.”

Wynne said Waltman faces more surgery on one leg that has not healed due to infection. She was bitten all over her body by two pit bulls and a mixed breed. A neighbor scared the dogs away by firing a pistol.

Justin Minor , who lives on the road where the attack took place, was arrested and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

The owning a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

She has endured more than a dozen surgeries and for a time was in and out of consciousness.