2nd District Judge Mark Monson declared a mistrial Wednesday in an aggravated battery case when the jury was deadlocked after about five hours of deliberations. Douglas Tibbitts was charged with aggravated battery in the shooting of his cousin, Aaron Brewer. Tibbitts claimed self-defense after he shot Brewer on Jan. 30, 2021, after a night of drinking and an argument ensued between the two at Tibbitts’ trailer in North Lewiston. Brewer said the attack was unprovoked.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 20 HOURS AGO