Public Safety

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday https://apnews.com/article/middle-east-jerusalem-israel-journalists-west-bank-88d1a497cb235500151b77b0eb3b38dc">during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. News of Shireen Abu Akleh's https://apnews.com/article/middle-east-jerusalem-israel-journalists-west-bank-88d1a497cb235500151b77b0eb3b38dc">death reverberated across the region. The 51-year-old journalist...

Public Safety
Country
Palestine
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
