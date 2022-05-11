ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tale of the tape in Jimmy Butler vs. Joel Embiid: The simple reason Heat lead 3-2 as Game 6 looms

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Sometimes an NBA playoff series can be as simple as one player getting what he wants and another denied what he needs.

That is where Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stand.

And that has gone a long way toward positioning the Heat with a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series that continues with Thursday’s 7 p.m. Game 6 against the 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

By the numbers, Butler is averaging 26.6 points on .534 shooting in the series, Embiid 19.7 points on .514 shooting.

The difference is that for Butler, there has been a seeming ease of offense. For Embiid, nothing but deterrence in his path, be it the singular activity of Heat center Bam Adebayo or waves of secondary defenders.

Embiid has taken it all in from both perspectives.

“We have to pressure him,” he said of Butler. “We haven’t done a good job on him. We just got to make him work hard for whatever he’s getting.

“You see how they’re guarding me. They’re really not allowing me to catch the ball. It’s hard for me to have the ball in my hands, so we got to have that same mentality playing against them, and especially him.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has, to a degree, invoked The Embiid Rules in the series, which, to a degree, has allowed Tyrese Maxey to lead the 76ers in scoring over the five games, at 20.2 points.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers, by contrast, has prioritized containing the Heat’s 3-point shooting.

But with Butler pushing the 76ers to the brink of elimination, Rivers acknowledged something might have to change.

“We got to get in his airspace,” Rivers said. “Jimmy is so comfortable right now. It’s really been three games in a row where he’s just doing everything he wants to do.

“There’s adjustments we can make, some we really don’t want to have to make, but we may have to.”

Butler has scored 20 or more in four of the series’ five games, to help lift his average this postseason to 28.3.

Embiid, by contrast, has struggled to find his footing after sustaining a ligament tear in his right thumb during the middle of the first round and then sustaining an orbital fracture in the final game of that 4-2 series win against the Toronto Raptors. He then missed the first two games of this series. His five rebounds in Game 5 were the fewest in his 43 career postseason appearances.

“It’s just about pain tolerance,” Embiid said. “This is a lose-lose situation for me. If I don’t play, I’ll probably get called soft. And if I play and I play bad, they’ll probably come up with a bunch of stuff, ‘I guess he’s just not good enough.’

“It’s all about not trying to get too high or too low and try to dig very deep and try to do whatever I can.”

A shot to his protective facemask from a ball while struggling for control against Heat backup center Dewayne Dedmon in Game 5 did not help.

“He knew there would be a couple times he would be hit in the face,” Rivers said. “He got up and said he was fine after a while. His hand and the face, it’s a tough stretch for him.”

Butler set the tone in Game 5 with 11 first-quarter points, matching his highest-scoring first quarter this postseason. That, Rivers said, should be the 76ers’ priority with Embiid.

“We have to establish Joel at the beginning of the game,” Rivers said. “I thought we went away from that.”

Embiid said he also has to do his part.

“I’ve got to get the ball deeper than I have,” he said.

Based on the close relationship of the former 76ers teammates, Butler, oddly, might be in Embiid’s ear to do just that.

“I talk to Jo every day, even before this series. That’s my guy. That’s a brother to me,” Butler revealed after Game 5. “It’s a privilege to play against him, obviously, to be on the same team with him, as I was in the past. But, damn, you want to be able to play against the best, and have an opportunity to beat the best, and hold that over one another’s head for years to come.

“But after basketball, that’s still going to be my guy.”

