Florence, MT

Archives for May 11, 2022

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 2 days ago

Florence – Marlene Joyce Graham Kude, 80,...

bitterrootstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitterrootstar.com

Marlene Joyce Graham Kude

Florence – Marlene Joyce Graham Kude, 80, of Florence, Montana passed away on May 6th, 2022. Marlene was born in Colon, Panama on April 26,1942. The family moved back to Livingston where she attended school and graduated from Park County High School in 1960. She went on to become a teller at a local bank for nine years. After marrying Don Kude in 1968, she became a homemaker. She was especially proud of her gardens of fruit, vegetables and flowers. Iris became a special fascination for Marlene and at times she had more than 50 variations blooming.
FLORENCE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Charlotte Lorraine Zier

Charlotte “Lorraine” Zier was born January 31, 1927, to Harriet and John Granteer. One of four daughters, Lorraine moved with the family to the Bitterroot Valley in March of 1944. She graduated from Victor High School in 1945 and married her first husband Alex Zier, shortly after graduation. They settled in the state of Washington where three children were born to the young couple, Carol, Robert (Bob) and Charlene. When Alex died unexpectedly from complications of pneumonia in 1954, Lorraine and her three children moved back to the Bitterroot Valley. Two years later she married Jacob Zier, who was actually Alex’s brother. Two additional children were born from this union, Donald (Don) and James (Jim).
STEVENSVILLE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Epaga Home Care to start serving Bitterroot Valley

The field of home care has been growing as the need grows and Epaga Home Care is now serving the Bitterroot Valley. According to Jessica Kostecki, who will be the general manager of the Bitterroot/Missoula Epaga Home Care, Epaga was originally Agape. Kostecki said that “agape” means “unconditional love, and that’s what the company wants to provide.” The owners kept the letters but reordered them to spell Epaga (“agape” spelled backwards).
STEVENSVILLE, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Track Roundup

Victor, Darby, and Florence competed alongside 18 other Montana schools at the KLH Invite in Missoula on Saturday, May 7th. For the girls, Florence’s Kendall Boehm had a big day, finishing 1st in the discus (104-09) and 6th in the shot put (30-03). Hadassah Wilson from Darby finished 2nd in the 400m (1:02.63) and 2nd in the long jump (16-06.5). Wilson has the 2nd best long jump in Class C this year and is in the top ten in the 400m. Darby’s Amber Anderson took 3rd in the 100m hurdles (17.80). Victor’s Bella Scichilone took 4th in the triple jump (31-02.25). Florence’s Allison Streekstra finished 5th in the 3200m (14:53.31). Darby’s 4×100 relay team of Anderson, Wilson, Fisher, and Hawkinson took 6th. Florence’s 4×400 relay team of Boehm, Kidd, Cambell, and Skaggs took 5th.
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Support for Rusk

I have gotten to know Wayne Rusk well over the past few years and am proud to count him as a close friend. It is true that in his younger days he went through some very troubled times, passing through a crucible that would have broken a lesser man. Wayne emerged the man you see today: husband and father of a great family, a devout Christian, a successful small businessman, and a leading proponent for improving the management of Ravalli County’s forests. What’s more, through diligent study he has become as well read in the history of America’s founding and our Constitution as any college professor—a fact that anyone who has heard him speak at Republican functions cannot truthfully deny.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Notice to Creditors – Locke

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, RAVALLI COUNTY. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal. Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of. this notice or...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Corvallis softball dominates Hamilton, outlasts Butte

On Saturday, May 7th, the Corvallis Softball team defeated Butte Central 4-2 on a cold, rainy, and windy day. Corvallis fell behind 0-2 after the first inning, but. rallied with two runs in the 3rd and one each in the 4th and 5th to take a 4-2 lead going into the top of the 7th inning. Butte Central then loaded the bases with no outs and looked poised to take the lead. Corvallis’s pitcher Macee Greenwood had other plans. She struck out the next batter, then catcher Emma Cashell made a nifty catch on a foul ball for the second out. Then, finally, with the bases still loaded, Greenwood struck out the final batter to end the game. Greenwood had 12 strikeouts in the game and also hit an RBI. Trinity Mclane and Makaia McEwen also had RBI’s. The win put the Blue Devils at 8-6 on the season.
CORVALLIS, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Actions of some cause pain for many

Less than two dozen yards from a main trail in Hamilton’s River Park is a willow tree so spectacular that passers by just need to reach out and touch it. Known by many locals as, ‘The Mother Tree,’ its twisting branches and sheltering greenery have captivated the imaginations of hundreds of children and adults. Not only does its trunk lean at an inviting angle for adventurous climbers, but several large branches have sprawled across the ground giving opportunity for balancing acts and stick forts.
bitterrootstar.com

Support for Burrows

I am writing today in support of Jeff Burrows for County Commissioner. I have had the opportunity to work with Commissioner Burrows for a number of years and can confidently say that he truly comes to work every day with the best interest of our citizens and Ravalli County in mind. Commissioner Burrows takes the time to research the issues before him and makes informed decisions. He is willing to talk to his constituents and hear their thoughts and concerns in every venue.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Look again, again, or why I pulled my support for Rusk

When a person is presented with new and better truth backed by facts, there is one of two ways to respond. 1. Acknowledge this new truth internally yet, do nothing due to pride, ego or for whatever rationalization employed. Or 2. Acknowledge this new truth then openly and publicly adjust your behavior to reflect your newfound truth. It’s called, “changing one’s mind.” However, in the political world the term “flip-flop” is employed connoting a negative character trait.
MONTANA STATE
bitterrootstar.com

Recount demanded

How could this be? We were robbed… or cheated out of our victory for the Bitterroot Community College! This smells of a Conservative plot to deny Liberal citizens out of what rightfully belongs to all of us…more education for our adult population! I demand a RECOUNT to prove that cheating must have taken place. I am sure that Theresa Manzella (R), in her position as the defender of secure voting rights, will agree. The count was 5237 FOR, and 7425 AGAINST…Recount, recount!
EDUCATION
Obituaries
bitterrootstar.com

Storage Unit Sale

Becky Bonngard, Jesse Goodwin, Lola Sabrina Groover, Lindsey D. Jacobson, Brenda Beard, NOTICE IS NOW GIVEN, that pursuant to the provisions of MC 70-6-601, et. seq. and the contracts you signed, the contents of your storage units are now subject to an operator’s lien. Unless the accruing balance is paid in full and all contents removed from the units, before 12 noon, May 20, 2022, the contents of the storage units will be removed and sold at XTRA Space RV & Mini Storage, 350 Old Corvallis Rd., Hamilton, MT, 59840, at 1 PM on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
HAMILTON, MT

Comments / 0

