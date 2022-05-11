Archives for May 11, 2022

On Saturday, May 7th, the Corvallis Softball team defeated Butte Central 4-2 on a cold, rainy, and windy day. Corvallis fell behind 0-2 after the first inning, but. rallied with two runs in the 3rd and one each in the 4th and 5th to take a 4-2 lead going into the top of the 7th inning. Butte Central then loaded the bases with no outs and looked poised to take the lead. Corvallis’s pitcher Macee Greenwood had other plans. She struck out the next batter, then catcher Emma Cashell made a nifty catch on a foul ball for the second out. Then, finally, with the bases still loaded, Greenwood struck out the final batter to end the game. Greenwood had 12 strikeouts in the game and also hit an RBI. Trinity Mclane and Makaia McEwen also had RBI’s. The win put the Blue Devils at 8-6 on the season.

CORVALLIS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO