Stanford, CA

‘Groundbreaking’ injection of young brain fluid reverses memory loss in older mice

By Study Finds
studyfinds.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTANFORD, Calif. — Scientists have reversed memory loss in older mice by injecting them with a brain fluid from younger peers in a “groundbreaking” new treatment. The substance — called cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) — washes in and out of gray and white brain matter in waves, helping clear out...

www.studyfinds.org

