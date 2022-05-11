Park City considering tunnel or bridge for Kearns Blvd. pedestrian crossing

PARK CITY, Utah — A tunnel or bridge at the intersection of Kearns Boulevard at Snow Creek Drive would cost Park City over $12 million.

Thanks to a walkability bond passed by residents in 2007, the city has $4.5 million in the bank, along with $3.5 million from the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT).

At the Park City Council meeting on Thursday, May 12, local funding options will be discussed to help make up the difference.

A consultant hired by the city has estimated that possible modifications could lower the cost by as much as $4 million.

According to a staff report, public opinion has leaned slightly towards the tunnel. Concerns about the tunnel include the longer construction time and impacts to traffic during construction.

Negative views of the bridge proposal centered on its visual impact, while those in favor have said it would add a gateway feature to town. Some preferred to not see any project whatsoever, according to the city’s report. Others have said it’s too proximate to the crossing at SR-224.

Park City Council is scheduled to discuss the project at their May 12 meeting at 2:45 p.m, no action will be made on the item. ( Zoom link )

In detail:

