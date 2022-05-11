Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Fabinho Injury Blow As Midfielder Faces Race Against Time To Make Champions League Final

Liverpool have suffered a huge blow ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday with the news that midfielder Fabinho will miss the game with a hamstring injury according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce.

The 28 year old picked up the injury during the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

Despite the worst fears of Liverpool supporters, reports after the game suggested that the injury was not a bad one and he could take part in the Wembley showpiece.

Joyce has now confirmed however in the Times that the Brazilian will miss the match against Chelsea as well as the remaining Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

That leaves Fabinho facing a race against time to be fit to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, 28th May.

