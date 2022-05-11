ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Fabinho Injury Blow As Midfielder Faces Race Against Time To Make Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

Liverpool have suffered a huge blow ahead of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday with the news that midfielder Fabinho will miss the game with a hamstring injury according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce.

The 28 year old picked up the injury during the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

Despite the worst fears of Liverpool supporters, reports after the game suggested that the injury was not a bad one and he could take part in the Wembley showpiece.

Joyce has now confirmed however in the Times that the Brazilian will miss the match against Chelsea as well as the remaining Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

That leaves Fabinho facing a race against time to be fit to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, 28th May.

The Guardian

Chelsea v Liverpool: FA Cup final match preview

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Lethargic Draw at Watford

Despite facing severely weakened opposition whose relegation has already been sealed, plus an away end bouncing with songs of support, Frank Lampard’s Everton were unable to break the 0-0 deadlock at Vicarage Road and take a huge step towards Premier League survival. Although the manager’s frustration was evident at full-time, the facts show that Everton are in pole position to avoid the unthinkable and put an end to what has been a truly disastrous season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Watford: Live & How to Watch | Underway

38’ - Counter is on and Richy does get a foul this time, Mike Dean blowing for a foul on Sissoko from the right corner of the box. Gray puts it into the box, partly cleared, and Abdoulaye Doucoure tries to head it over Ben Foster but can’t get enough power on his header.
PREMIER LEAGUE
