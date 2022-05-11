ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Urges Calm in Sri Lanka

By VOA News
Voice of America
 1 day ago

In an attempt to calm the situation in Sri Lanka, Pope Francis on Wednesday urged officials in the country to respect human rights and civil liberties and “listen to the hopes of the people.”. The country has seen unrest as it faces its worst economic crisis. Some protesters...

www.voanews.com

BBC

Some Sri Lankans share what they want from protests

The resignation of Sri Lanka's PM, Mahinda Rajapaksa, has not calmed protests in the country. Video has shown angry protesters filling streets in support of the government and against it. There's been widespread unrest over the deepening economic crisis. Some of the demonstrators told the BBC they want more resignations...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sri Lankan president to appoint new PM, cabinet this week

COLOMBO/WEERAKETIYA, Sri Lanka, May 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he would appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week, after his elder brother and former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country. The new prime minister and cabinet will command...
INDIA
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
Voice of America

Wickremesinghe Chosen Sri Lanka PM in Effort to End Crisis

Colombo, Sri Lanka — Five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed Thursday in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis. Wickremesinghe took his oath before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a ceremony in the president's office. The president's...
ASIA
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Sri Lanka Spiralled Into Crisis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis has turned into deadly violence. Eight people died and over 200 were injured on Monday, the country's powerful prime minister quit and his brother, the president, is seeking ways out of the chaos. Anti-government protesters angry over power blackouts, shortages of basic...
INDIA
Reuters

The meeting, then the mob. A 'turning point' in Sri Lankan crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - On Monday morning, hundreds of supporters gathered at the prime minister’s official residence in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital of Colombo where they urged Mahinda Rajapaksa not to resign. Arguably the country’s most powerful man, and scion of the dynasty to which his younger brother, President...
WORLD
Reuters

Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens

WEERAKETIYA, Sri Lanka, May 12 (Reuters) - His beloved villa has been daubed in graffiti by protesters, and a museum dedicated to his father ransacked. Now former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in hiding in a heavily fortified military base, protected by the armed forces. The reversal of...
SRI LANKA

