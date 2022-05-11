Savvy Aldi Shoppers Always Buy These Items When They’re in Stock

Those who shop at Aldi often rave about the unique items that line its shelves, along with the excellent prices that'll save you money . With over 2,000 stores in 36 states, this chain has their own devoted following — with must-have products that customers always buy when they’re in stock.

Check out these 14 favorites to add to your shopping list.

1. Mama Cozzi’s Take and Bake Pizza

These ready to bake pizzas may become one of your easy weeknight favorites for dinner. Pick up a classic pepperoni pie or grab a plain cheese pizza and use it as your base for a variety of options you can try at home.

Pro tip: To blend an Aldi and Costco fave, try topping your Mama Cozzi’s pizza with leftovers from a Costco rotisserie chicken. There might be more Costco hacks perfect for you as well.

2. Tuscan Garden Ranch Dressing

Ranch dressing might have almost a cult-like following with some fans, and Tuscan Garden has one that Aldi shoppers can’t get enough of. Check out their special flavors like Salsa Ranch or Guacamole Ranch for your salad or veggie dip.

3. Bake Shop Cheesecake Sampler

Aldi’s pre-made desserts are a quick and easy treat whether it’s just for you or if you’re sharing with others. Their cheesecakes in particular could be a delectable winner for you at parties, and their popular sampler includes New York style, strawberry swirl, turtle, and triple chocolate. The only prep to get them ready to serve is a good thaw when pulled out of the freezer.

Pro tip: If you need something a little more bite sized, try Aldi’s Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles, which are a favorite treat for winter holidays or if you’re trying to save money on Valentine’s Day gifts for someone you love.

4. Fremont Fish Market Crispy Fish Street Tacos

Many celebrate Taco Tuesday with this street taco kit from Aldi. The kit comes complete for dinner with fried rockfish that you can add into tortillas along with peppers and onions. And to top off those tacos, it also includes a cilantro pesto sauce that might please your whole family.

5. Winking Owl wines

Shoppers on a budget may be excited to learn that Winking Owl wine is well-loved. For only $3 to $5 a bottle, you can choose from different varieties of red or white wine with the cute winking owl on the label.

6. Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip

Aldi has some unique dips and one favorite is the Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip, which pairs perfectly with tortilla chips. They also have hummus, black bean, and chipotle varieties.

7. Violet Sea Salt

Aldi has a variety of specialty salts to spice up your latest dish, but the violet sea salt can pack that extra wow factor. It doesn’t taste that much different than regular sea salt but might add a pop of color to any dish. Also consider using it to rim your margarita glasses at your next party for some extra compliments.

8. Claffey’s Frozen Cocktails

You may have fond memories of being a kid and spending the summer with a Flavor Ice in your hand. You can recreate that fun as an adult with Aldi’s alcoholic frozen cocktail popsicles. The ice pops come in a variety of flavors and include a nice boozy spike to them as well.

9. Baker’s Corner Funnel Cake

Another fun treat is funnel cake, and you can recreate this dessert at home with Aldi’s funnel cake mix. Mix it up at home and have a good time cooking up some funnel cakes with your whole family.

10. Paradise Fruit Blend

Found in the frozen aisle is the coveted mix of mango, avocado, dragon fruit, and passion fruit. It could be a good alternative to your typical smoothies with frozen berries and bananas. You may also want to try it as a unique dessert topping for some vanilla ice cream or to give some extra flavor to a cheesecake.

11. Crystal Farms Cheese Wraps

The size of a small tortilla, these cheese wraps are another hot item at the grocery chain. Choose from cheddar, jarlsberg, or parmesan — they’re a great substitute for those who are gluten intolerant or need lactose-free foods.

12. Advent calendars

Every winter, Aldi gets in the festive holiday spirit by offering a variety of advent calendars to help shoppers count down the days until Christmas. In 2021, the retailer’s offerings included calendars with wine, beer, cheese, and chocolate to help keep track of the days until Christmas. They also offered a special sparkling wine countdown with different varieties to ring in the New Year.

Pro tip: Some of the best credit cards for buying groceries may help you save money by earnings you rewards or cash back on your purchases.

13. Deutsche Küche Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Aldi’s roots are in Germany, which may be why the retailer likes to stock up on traditional German foods from time to time. Keep an eye out for these German soft pretzel sticks during Oktoberfest.

14. Never Any! meats

Aldi’s Never Any! meat products are particularly notable for what they leave out. Gone are antibiotics and steroids as well as added hormones, which helps make these meats a favorite. The line includes whole chicken and chicken breasts along with a variety of sausages, bacon, and sandwich meats.

Bottom line

Shoppers at Aldi know all about their good deals, but some products are highly coveted and fly off the shelves when stocked, particularly if they’re only around for certain seasons. And because the chain mainly sells private-label products, similar to stores like Trader Joe’s, they are able to keep the cost low for shoppers and save money .

There are many bargains to be had at Aldi and worth seeing what the hype is all about if you haven't experienced it yet yourself.

