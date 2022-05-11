ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Iowa Department of Corrections hosts emergency preparedness exercise

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Clarinda) -- Correctional Officers and staff across the state are participating in crucial--but hopefully unwarranted--emergency response training. This week, the Iowa Department of Corrections hosts its annual three-day Emergency Preparedness exercise at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. All nine correctional institutes throughout the state send over their Correctional Emergency Response Teams, or...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Council Bluffs schools celebrate early learning center groundbreaking

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs school officials celebrated a major milestone for a new child care and education facility coming to the area. At a special groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, the Council Bluffs School District and state education officials marked a milestone in the construction of the new 38,000-square-foot Council Bluffs Early Learning Center at the corner of N. 8th Street and Avenue F in Council Bluffs. Dr. Vickie Murillo is the Superintendent for Council Bluffs public schools. She says the facility will hold 14 classrooms and three rooms dedicated to infants, young toddlers, and older toddlers. In collaboration with the Governor's Office, State Department of Education, and the Juniper Garden Children's Project at Kansas University, Murillo says the facility will serve as a state model.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data

A nurse who alleges she was fired from an Iowa hospital after reporting questionable patient deaths, fraudulent billing, and the manipulation of patient-outcome statistics is now suing the hospital for retaliation. Cynthia Tener is suing MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Mercy Health Services-Iowa Corp. and Trinity Health Corp. in federal court for alleged retaliation in violation […] The post Nurse sues Iowa hospital, alleging patient deaths, manipulation of data appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Fight inside Council Bluffs Police Department

Officials say it's good to get out of the office. Gov. Ricketts is proclaiming May as Foster Care Month in Nebraska. The report points out the number of alcohol-involved deaths in Iowa is rising. Historic mural removed from Omaha downtown library. Updated: 5 hours ago. The mural is going to...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella-Based Attorney has License Suspended by Iowa Supreme Court

A Pella-based attorney has received a six-month suspension of his license. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of a complaint from the Attorney Disciplinary Board filed against 34-year-old Andrew Aeilts. This comes after he pleaded guilty in 2020 to malicious prosecution relating to an incident with a relative of a client of his in 2018.
PELLA, IA
State
Iowa State
Clarinda, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Clarinda, IA
kmaland.com

Altercation disrupts Council Bluffs K-9 training session

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police say an instructor and citizen were involved in a dispute during a training session Thursday morning. Police say the incident occurred at the Council Bluffs Police Station at around 10 a.m. as a K-9 training session was underway. Authorities say a citizen identified as 28-year-old Anson Berry entered the police station's lobby, and began filming the training session in the facility's community room. One of the civilian course instructors approached Berry, asking about the filming. Police say a physical altercation ensued, but was quickly brought under control.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol preventing speeding by air

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about door-to-door sales and how some scammers can take advantage. Dr. Davis Graeff from Animal Care Hospital joins us to explain allergic skin disease in dogs. Day 2 of testimony underway in trial for man accused of killing Iowa...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa gentleman's club investigated for possible use of underage female performers

CARROLL, Iowa — Several Iowa law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an investigation of a gentleman's club, the Fort Dodge Police Department reported. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy's Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of possible underage female...
CARROLL, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Three Bills into Law

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs three bills into law. House File 2200 requires healthcare providers to give patients an explanation of charges for direct care, detailing the patient's responsibility before submitting a bill to the insurance provider. Senate File 2363 allows sex offenders to be removed...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa restaurants, grocery stores see increased food, safety violations

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa Restaurant Association says it believes a recent increase in food and safety violations is due to the pandemic and staffing shortages. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said several Iowa restaurants and grocery stores were cited last month. Violations ranged from incorrect...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Bedford board approves South Page tuition agreement

(Bedford) -- The Bedford School District is on board with welcoming South Page High School students for a portion of the school day. During its regular meeting Thursday, the Bedford School Board unanimously approved a three-year tuition agreement with South Page--encompassing 9-12 students attending classes in Bedford for part of the school day beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Bedford School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News that the board's decision primarily involved helping out an area district.
BEDFORD, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmaland.com

Meet the Candidates: Todd Maher

(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key countywide, legislative and statewide races in the June 7 Iowa Primary. Today's segment features the challenger in the race for the Page County 2nd district supervisor's Republican nomination, Todd Maher. A 1989 Shenandoah High...
SHENANDOAH, IA
iheart.com

Large Crowd and Fights in Des Moines Court Ave District

(Des Moines, IA) -- A man is arrested after reportedly hitting a woman with his motorcycle in downtown Des Moines early Friday morning. Police have arrested 31-year-old Darryl Thompson who had two guns and marijuana on him. Police had already been in the Court district just before two this morning over reports of fights. Live video at 1:44 A.M. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. The woman hit by the motorcycle reportedly had no injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Iowa COVID-19 infection rate accelerating; up 50% in past week

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Iowa jumped 50% in the past week, with an average of about 453 confirmed cases per day, according to data published Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state recorded 3,172 new cases for the past week, up from 2,114 the...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE

