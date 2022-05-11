Iowa Department of Corrections hosts emergency preparedness exercise

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs school officials celebrated a major milestone for a new child care and education facility coming to the area. At a special groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, the Council Bluffs School District and state education officials marked a milestone in the construction of the new 38,000-square-foot Council Bluffs Early Learning Center at the corner of N. 8th Street and Avenue F in Council Bluffs. Dr. Vickie Murillo is the Superintendent for Council Bluffs public schools. She says the facility will hold 14 classrooms and three rooms dedicated to infants, young toddlers, and older toddlers. In collaboration with the Governor's Office, State Department of Education, and the Juniper Garden Children's Project at Kansas University, Murillo says the facility will serve as a state model.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO