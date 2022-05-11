ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

From Kyiv to SCIAC Athlete of the Year: Maria Lyven '22 Prevails in the Face of Obstacles

pomona.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road from Kyiv, Ukraine, to her senior year at Pomona College has been paved with challenges for Maria “Masha” Lyven ’22, from arriving in a new country at the age of 17 to contending with a pandemic to watching a war unfold in her home country from afar. In the...

www.pomona.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine formally closes seaports captured by Russia

KYIV, May 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday. The Azov Sea ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk and the Black Sea port of Kherson were closed "until the restoration of control", the ministry said in a statement.
ECONOMY
NPR

Some war-ravaged parts of Ukraine try to rebuild as fighting rages elsewhere

As the focus of the war in Ukraine has shifted to the country's east, hundreds of thousands of people have returned to the capital, Kyiv. Residents in the nearby heavily-shelled suburb of Bucha continue to clean up bombed-out apartment complexes. And despite numerous challenges, many business owners are attempting to reopen. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from the Ukrainian capital.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomona, CA
Claremont, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Claremont, CA
Local
California Sports
Pomona, CA
Sports
Daily Mail

Putin's 'purge': Russia's top commander Valery Gerasimov 'is suspended' while a clutch of other generals 'have been sacked or arrested' over Ukraine invasion blunders, Kyiv claims

Russia's top commander General Valery Gerasimov has been suspended, a top adviser to the Ukrainian president has claimed, while a clutch of other officers have been sacked or arrested amid a rumoured purge of top brass. Oleksiy Arestovych, a veteran of military intelligence and one of President Zelensky's inner circle,...
POLITICS
Navy Times

Ukraine weapon switcheroos are flushing Soviet arms out of Europe

WASHINGTON ― As some Eastern European nations send their Soviet-era kit to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s attack, the new weapons those nations stand to get in return from the United States and its allies could shape the continent’s arsenal for years to come. The tactic...
POLITICS
AFP

'Many die': Ukraine throws it all to halt Russian surge

The casing of a cluster munition stood upright like a fence pole not far from a team of Ukrainian medics rushing a bleeding soldier from the eastern front. The casing from the cluster munition was lying near the last checkpoint leading to Bilogorivka -- a village whose fall would help the Russians launch an assault on Ukraine's eastern administrative capital of Kramatorsk.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athlete Of The Year#Kyiv#Pomona College#Sciac#Ncaa Division
NBC News

How Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy became a global phenomenon

LONDON — He’s been described as heroic, inspirational and a “champion” for the democratic world. Three months ago, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was an increasingly unpopular leader of one of Europe’s poorest countries. Today, he’s become a symbol of the battle between democracy and authoritarianism — one who continues to push the world to keep its attention on a war that has already killed thousands and has no easy end in sight.
POLITICS
AFP

Russia warns of WWIII after top US officials visit Kyiv

Russia on Monday warned the Ukraine conflict risked escalating into a third world war and accused Kyiv of playing at peace talks a day after visiting US officials said Ukrainian forces could beat back Moscow's invasion. Speaking to Russian news agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised Kyiv's approach to floundering peace talks, saying the risk of a World War III "is serious".
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Navy Times

Ukraine says its drones hit Russian fast boats at sea

In what appears to be their latest exploit, Ukraine’s armed drones destroyed two Russian patrol boats in the Black Sea just off Snake Island Monday morning, according to the country’s defense ministry and videos of the strikes. Multiple videos of the attacks have been circulating on social media,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Asks G7 to Step up Arms Supply, Pressure on Russia

WEISSENHAUS, Germany (AP) — Ukraine's foreign minister said Friday that his country remains willing to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia to unblock grain supplies and to achieve a political solution to the war in Ukraine but won’t accept ultimatums from Moscow. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the...
POLITICS
AFP

Getting used to war, Ukraine refugees flood back to Kyiv

Teenager Maria Pshenychna embraces her father, Yuriy, as she descends from a train from Poland at a Kyiv station, returning home after fleeing the Russian invasion two months ago.  "You need to get used to living with war," she said, returning to Ukraine after two months in Poland to rejoin her fiance. 
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Ukrainians show strength at Deaflympics in Brazil

When Rymma Filimoshkina practiced the hammer throw in the yard near her house in Mariupol at the start of the Ukraine war, her neighbors thought she was throwing a bomb. - 'Didn't hear the sirens' - Filimoshkina said she still remembers the vibrations she felt with every bomb that exploded in Mariupol, the port city devastated by relentless Russian strikes.
SPORTS
Curbed

Finding a Future for Ukraine’s Destroyed Cities

Weeks after Russian forces had pulled out of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, leaving a trail of unburied bodies, blasted homes, and booby-trapped rubble, a more peaceable force rolled in: 120 architects from all over Ukraine, summoned to figure out what to rebuild first and how to do it. Among them was a team from Archimatika, a Kyiv firm trying to reconcile two competing priorities: replacing what’s broken right away, and making Ukrainian cities better than they were. “We need to build housing quickly and cheaply, but it has to be nice, and not just for a few years but for the future,” says the firm’s co-founder Aleksandr Popov. “We can’t make the same mistake we did after World War II, when we made so many very bad buildings.” By “we” he means the Soviet Union, and by “bad” he means the infamously drab, ostensibly temporary apartment blocks called Khrushchyovka still quietly crumbling in virtually every city from Tallinn to Vladivostok.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy