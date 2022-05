As the kids would say, we did not have actress, singer, and entrepreneur Selena Gomez collabing with Our Place on our 2022 bingo cards — but we accept it with open arms. Some recognize her as a Disney legend and star of Wizards Of Waverly Place, others know her as the founder and face of best-selling makeup brand Rare Beauty. We can even call her an amateur chef thanks to her cooking show, and, as of today, we can now deem Gomez a colorful cookware aficionado. Because, after bonding over a mutual respect for home-cooked meals, she and Our Place founder Shiza Shahid concocted two brand new eye-catching colorways available on site now: Azul and Rosa. (Set to ship early July!)

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO