Tampa alt-country band Former Contenders warms up for summer tour with free Saturday concert

Crisp and Green Tampa Bay is just a small area included in Crisp & Green’s massive expansion throughout the country, which includes a whopping 30 locations opening over the next few years. The Minnesota-based company announced its expansion this week, adding that it will open five locations throughout Southwest and Central Florida this spring and summer. On the Crisp & Green website, there are actually three different Tampa locations “coming soon” alongside other slated storefronts in Miami, Sarasota and Orlando. The franchise is known for its health-forward approach to fast casual dining; popular items on its menu include salads, build-your-own grain bowls and smoothies. crispandgreen.com.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay adverts from 1996 feature shows by Candlebox which is still on the road nearly 30 years later, this time promoting Wolves, its first album since 2016. Standing room tickets are still available at Tampa’s Hard Rock Event Center where the band plays next Thursday, May 19.
Good lord, Tampa band Sorry Barb’s April single “Catholic Schmatholic” is a hilarious skewering of tithing that will bite you in the ass (you know, just like that priest the Vatican tried to cover up). The song will also leave you dancing in folk-pop euphoria, which bodes...
The year 2020 was supposed to be amazing for Foxy Shazam fans, who'll surely be at Orpheum in Ybor City next Wednesday, May 18. The Cincinnati glam-rock band’s reunion shows sold out in seconds. But once COVID-19 hit, the group got together—more or less—and recorded new albums Burn and this year’s The Heart Behead You.
Swans is known for abrasive noise-rock that moves at the speed of ice, and Norm Westberg—a huge tenet of that sound—is heading to a Sulphur Springs biker bar this weekend for two nights of improvisation that mark not just his only Florida appearances for, but also the solo Florida debut for a musician who crafted one of the most fearsome aesthetics in avant-garde rock.
Dust off your MAGA hats, because Zach Deputy—who was at the Capitol, but didn’t storm it on Jan. 6, 2021—is bringing his “Red Moon” tour to Tampa Bay this weekend when he plays St. Petersburg's Jannus Live on Friday, May 13. The genre-bending strummer been...
Tampa Bay smooth jazz and gospel fans might want to think about going uptown this weekend. Starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, Tampa’s University Area Community Development Corporation stages the Uptown Music Festival, an annual, family-friendly concert and art market. This year, festivitie are built on top...
On only the second night of their summer tour, The Afghan Whigs came out swinging for their gig at Ybor City’s Orpheum on Thursday night. Without the aid of an opening act, the band made its way to the stage and was greeted by a room, about three quarters full of anxious fans who have no doubt eagerly awaited the return of the powerhouse band to a local stage.
No, there isn’t any live music going on at the New World music hall this weekend, but, it’s easy to forget about the gem of a venue’s biergarten where local artists can either take on an intimate, acoustic outdoor set, or be bold and do electric sets.
Every second Saturday, the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance coordinates the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk with the Edge District, the Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District associations. Art lovers can guide themselves (sorry, the trolleys from art walks of yore are no more due to “labor shortages,” according to the alliance), and this month a stop at the Warehouse District studio of Frank Strunk III should be on your agenda.
Don't get us wrong, kid's love Chuck E. Cheese, aka a child casino that sells pizza and beer. But you can't eat there all the time, and Tampa Bay has plenty of local establishments that don't mind rugrats running around. So, here are a few of the better local restaurants that adults will actually enjoy, and, most importantly, are definitely kid-friendly.
For disciples of Florida’s Americana scene, Laney Jones is remembered for her Mt. Dora based-band, The Lively Spirits, her prowess on banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar and harmonica, plus an appearance alongside Alison Krauss on PBS’ “Great Performances.”. Before moving to Nashville, Jones—who plays Tampa's Hooch and Hive...
Ace Enders w/Rare Candy/Matt Rosas (Hooch and Hive, Tampa) The Afghan Whigs (Orpheum, Ybor City) Brian Kelley (Dallas Bull, Tampa) Fast Preacher w/Katara (Shuffle, Tampa) Miranda Lambert w/Little Big Town (MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa) Norman Westberg (Born Free Pub & Grill, Tampa) Zach Deputy (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Saturday,...
The City of Tampa will start a new tradition with the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Festival this Saturday, May 14. Running from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Water Works Park—so Filipino time is not gonna work, people—the first annual festival will welcome cultural performances, information-resource tables, food trucks and more to celebrate AAPI culture and heritage.
After two decades of self-releasing music, revered Tampa indie-rock and emo totem Pohgoh has signed with Spartan Records, which will release the band’s new album, du und ich this fall around the time guitarist Matt Slate celebrates a birthday. But before that, Pohgoh will play its first show of...
Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $30.1. Pick up margaritas to goGrab a 1/4 gallon of to-go margaritas from Margaritas Mexican in Tampa and watch the sunset from Seaplane Basin Park on Davis Islands.Best for: Couples who love to booze al frescoCost: $28Yes, and: Enjoy a drink with a view at these rooftop bars.2. Hit the roller skating rinkRoll into Newbie Night at United Skates of America in Tampa. Get...
Two of the most prominent rock bands from the '90s will come together this fall for a tour that's headed to Tampa. Tickets to see The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Friday, Oct. 7 go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. and start at $42.25.
Whether you think lettuce and tomato belong on the Cuban sandwich or not is debatable, but folks from both sides of that heated argument will definitely be in Ybor City for an annual celebration of the Tampeño classic. The 11th annual Cuban Sandwich Festival returns to Ybor City’s Centennial...
Australian fingerstyle virtuoso Tommy Emmanuel, who finally became an American citizen a few years back, never uses a guitar pick, like his hero Chet Atkins—and you can see for yourself when he plays Clearwater on Saturday, May 14. With two Grammy nominations under his belt, the 66-year-old released his...
Halsey recently told fans about a laundry list of ailments and allergies including Ehlers-Danlos and Sjogren’s syndromes (and they’re allergic to coffee), but assured followers it won’t put a damper on a tour that starts in Florida this week—including a May 19 show at Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Comments / 0