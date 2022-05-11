Tampa alt-country band Former Contenders warms up for summer tour with free Saturday concert

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $30.1. Pick up margaritas to goGrab a 1/4 gallon of to-go margaritas from Margaritas Mexican in Tampa and watch the sunset from Seaplane Basin Park on Davis Islands.Best for: Couples who love to booze al frescoCost: $28Yes, and: Enjoy a drink with a view at these rooftop bars.2. Hit the roller skating rinkRoll into Newbie Night at United Skates of America in Tampa. Get...

