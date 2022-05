Fidget toys that keep your hands and fingers busy have been popular among children for quite some time, but they are becoming increasingly popular among adults. Shana Feibel, DO, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry & behavioral neuroscience in the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and a psychiatrist at the Lindner Center of Hope in Mason, told Parade that fidget toys can provide distraction, which is a common way to avoid anxiety.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO