Los Angeles, CA

Nurses Week: Cancer Survivor Karla Lopez, RN, Goes Above and Beyond

By Cedars-Sinai
 2 days ago

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 11, 2022) -- Before Karla Lopez earned her RN degree, she was a unit secretary at Cedars-Sinai who was so impressed with the nurses on her team that she decided to become one herself. "I was able to see the nurses and how...

Newswise

Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine graduates to ease physician shortage in Florida and around the country

Newswise — Jacksonville, FL — Medical students from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, a national medical school, are taking part in the first tri-site commencement this year. The first full cohort of students from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine — Florida Campus are graduating on Sunday, May 15. This innovative program allows students to complete their first two years of didactic study in Arizona or Minnesota and finish the final two years of clinical study in Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Newswise

New Study Finds Persistent Viral Shedding of COVID-19 Is Associated with Delirium and Six-Month Mortality in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — Chicago, IL – A new Northwestern Medicine study published in GeroScience sought to determine the prevalence, risk factors and significance of persistent viral shedding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The Northwestern Medicine Neuro COVID-19 research team discovered patients who continued to test positive more than 14 days after their initial positive test were more likely to experience delirium, longer hospital stays, were less likely to be discharged home, and had a greater six-month mortality than those without persistent viral shedding of COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
Group dressed in 'The Handmaid's Tale' costumes protest during mass at LA Cathedral

LOS ANGELES - A group of people protested during mass at the Our Lady of Angels Cathedral in downtown Los Angeles on Mother's Day. The protesters dressed as characters from the Hulu Show, "The Handmaid's Tale." The show is about a totalitarian society where women are treated as property of the State. The group reportedly was protesting the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the Catholic Church's opposition to abortion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Launch Multi-Million Dollar Joint Initiative to Improve Health and Wellbeing in West and Southwest Philadelphia Neighborhoods with Greenspaces, Career Training, and Community Environmental Grants

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The Penn Urban Health Lab, along with 13 community and faith-based organizations, will launch Deeply Rooted, a community-driven program to promote health equity and environmental justice in Black and brown neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia. Named Deeply Rooted to convey the depth, strength, and scope of the work, this initiative will increase greenspace through greening of over 1,000 vacant lots, planting more than 1,000 trees and building miniparks designed by the community. In addition, it will provide community residents and organizations with mini-grants to promote environmental justice initiatives and support nature-based career development. Penn Medicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) Healthier Together Initiativeare the initial funders for Deeply Rooted, while the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society serves as the lead strategic greenspace implementation partner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Public's help sought identifying patient at LAC + USC Medical Center

LOS ANGELES - Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday identifying a patient at the LAC + USC Medical Center who has been hospitalized for two weeks. The patient identifies himself as Jerry Armstrong and said he was born on December 9, 1963. However, he did not have any identification on him when he was found by paramedics near the intersection of West Third Street and South Pacific Avenue in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
See a Map of California Food Banks and Other Places to Find Free Food

More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Resident Physicians Threaten To Strike Over Low Wages

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Over 1,300 unionized resident physicians at three Los Angeles hospitals will hold a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wendy Wood Incoming President-Elect of Association for Psychological Science

John T. Jost and Ayanna Thomas Elected to Board of Directors as Members-at-Large. Newswise — Wendy Wood, provost professor of psychology and business at the University of Southern California, has been elected to serve as President-Elect of the Association for Psychological Science (APS). She will begin her three-year term—first as President-Elect, then President, and finally Immediate Past President—on June 1, following the APS 2022 Annual Convention in Chicago, Illinois, May 26 to 29.
CHICAGO, IL
Amazon to Add 2,500 Jobs in Southern California

Amazon announced plans to create more than 2,500 corporate and technology jobs over the coming years in multiple cities across California. The company will expand its Tech Hubs in San Diego and the Los Angeles area, including Irvine and Santa Monica, as it seeks to recruit local talent and continue inventing and innovating on behalf of its customers. These latest investments come after Amazon opened more than 15 sites across Southern California and created more than 17,000 jobs statewide in 2021 alone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WHOI scientists receive 2022 Simons Early Career Investigator in Marine Microbial Ecology and Evolution Awards

Newswise — Woods Hole, MA (May 12, 2022) – Two Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution scientists have received prestigious Simons Early Career Investigator in Marine Microbial Ecology and Evolution Awards. Maria Pachiadaki and Harriet Alexander are both assistant scientists at WHOI, focusing on different aspects of microbial ecology. Microbes...
SCIENCE
Howard County, Johns Hopkins APL Join Forces to Leverage Smart City Innovation in Gateway District

Newswise — Municipalities across the world are increasingly leveraging technology and innovation to offer new services and economic opportunities to meet the needs and expectations of citizens and residents. The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) is collaborating with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL), in Laurel, Maryland, to plan and implement a smart and connected community concept within Howard County’s Gateway District.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
No more Rite Aid | Reporters file lawsuit | Actress sells EP home

In this issue: Rite Aid is closing for good. Two reporters sued the LAPD over last year's protests. Actress/model Emily Ratajkowski is selling her mid-century home. If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
As commencement nears, graduating CSULB students express frustration at the university’s handling of the event

Joy Rowden was excited to study on campus again for her senior year at California State University, Long Beach. After spending the last two years attending classes remotely, the 22-year-old was happy to see people walking around campus during the fall 2021 semester and thrilled for the chance to meet new people and interact with her professors. She was even more excited about having a less restrictive commencement ceremony come May.
LONG BEACH, CA

