Kaufman County, TX

May 2022: Kaufman County's Most Wanted

 2 days ago
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of three people listed in its May 2022 Most Wanted poster. Calls...

easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A judge denied bond for a woman arrested in Hopkins County. Officials charged 31-year-old Victoria Grace Brawley with Violation of her Probation for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. Miranda Ranell Thomas. Officers arrested 33-year-old Miranda Ranell Thomas on a warrant charging her with Violation of her Probation for Possession...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Marshall Police searching for burglary suspects

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Marshall police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people who burglarized a business in April. A surveillance video taken April 25 from the business on the 5200 block of Victory Dr. shows the two burglars and an accomplice smashing through a window. Two of them enter the building and run behind the counter, where one grabs a cash register and another grabs items from the shelf behind it.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS DFW

Feds bust alleged drug operation in Tulia, 10 charged

TULIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eight alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested in Tulia, Texas on May 10 in a federal operation called "Tulia Takedown." Two more who were already in custody have also been charged.Authorities said the operation was conducted by the FBI's Dallas Field Office with the help of the Amarillo Police Department, Tulia Police Department, Texas DPS, and Randall County Sheriff's Office.During the bust, agents and officers seized five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of marijuana, and 93 Xanax pills.The ten defendants were charged in an eight count indictment unsealed Thursday:Manuel Socorro...
TULIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CAPITAL MURDER INMATE TAKES OVER PRISIONER BUS AND ESCAPES

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his shackles and get into the driver compartment. He then stabbed a correctional officer that was driving the bus causing the bus to crash. He then escaped, and the other inmates on the bus are accounted for and transported to Huntsville with a police escort. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. Highway 7 between Marquez and Centerville is closed. Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.
LEON COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

Officials: 2 arrested after leading authorities on chase, dragging trooper with vehicle

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Two Arkansas men have been arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says they dragged a trooper during a chase. According to DPS, the preliminary investigation revealed on Tuesday, around 11:05 a.m., a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a car on U.S. 259, near FM 1087 in Nacogdoches County, when they noticed "signs of criminal activity."
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2800 Elm Street

On Friday, May 13, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2800 Elm Street. When officers arrived, they found five adult males who were shot. The preliminary investigation has determined one male was approached by two men while standing on the sidewalk, and members of both parties started shooting. Those three men, along with two others caught in the crossfire were shot and transported to a local hospital.
DALLAS, TX
Kicker 102.5

Have You Seen This Missing Texarkana Teen?

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department needs your help in locating a missing Texarkana, Arkansas teen. Braylyn Perkins, a 13-year-old has been missing since May 10, 2022. Perkins is described as a 5'02" white female with blonde hair, and green eyes, weighing 120 pounds. If you have seen Braylyn or know her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Detective Phillips with the Texarkana Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154. See other missing juveniles on their Facebook page.
TEXARKANA, AR
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing Alert Issued for 15-Year-Old Dallas Girl

Dallas Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing since late last month. The department sent out a critical missing person alert for Gabrielle McDonald-Willis Thursday morning, saying she was last seen on April 27 on foot on the 1800 block of Commerce Street and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Dealing Arrests Top Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO — 17 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
maggrand.com

Texas gunman on the run after shooting 3 women at Dallas hair salon

A Texas gunman is currently on the loose after barging into a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon and shooting three women, according to local sources. The shooting occurred after 2 p.m. at Hair World Salon, a business located in a shopping center in a district full of Asian-owned businesses, WFAA-TV reported.
DALLAS, TX
Complex

Texas Inmate Serving Sentence for Murder Escapes After Stabbing Bus Driver During Transport

An inmate escaped custody Thursday after he stabbed an officer driving a transport bus and caused the vehicle to crash, KBTX reports. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was aboard a bus headed to Huntsville from Gateville for a medical appointment when he got out of his shackles and stabbed the driver in the hand. The two tussled for a bit until the vehicle crashed, allowing Lopez to flee the scene on foot.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

4 fuel theft suspects arrested at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police arrested four fuel theft suspects at a gas station on Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Rando Betancourt Barco, Lazaro Echemendiamiranda, Alfredo Hechavarria, and Pedro Ruiz, were found at a gas station in the 10400 block of Garland Road. According to police, they were using three vehicles,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Southlake officers remove snake found in woman’s shoe

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police officers in Southlake helped a woman with an unusual weekend call. Southlake DPS said she called animal control to help remove a snake from her closet. She found the small creature hiding in one of her shoes. Police officers responded because it was the weekend. One...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Kaufman County's news leader.

