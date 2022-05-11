May 2022: Kaufman County's Most Wanted

TULIA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eight alleged methamphetamine traffickers were arrested in Tulia, Texas on May 10 in a federal operation called "Tulia Takedown." Two more who were already in custody have also been charged.Authorities said the operation was conducted by the FBI's Dallas Field Office with the help of the Amarillo Police Department, Tulia Police Department, Texas DPS, and Randall County Sheriff's Office.During the bust, agents and officers seized five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammo, 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.6 pounds of marijuana, and 93 Xanax pills.The ten defendants were charged in an eight count indictment unsealed Thursday:Manuel Socorro...
Comments / 1