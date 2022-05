B104 and Unit 5 of McLean County want you to join us at a watch party this Sunday and help us vote Leah Marlene into the Top 3!. Normal’s own Leah Marlene continues to fight for her spot on American Idol. This Sunday, May 15th the top 5 will perform, the audience will vote live during the show, and the top 3 will be named. Come out and support Leah together with the community at Normal West High School (where Leah graduated!)

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO