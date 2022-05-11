Stardusters in the Plaza

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Peruvian cuisine is a reflection of Peru's diverse geography, immigrant cultures, and extensive history. It's a fusion of indigenous Andean cuisine with Spanish cuisine, as well as Asian and Italian cuisines. The ingredients used in Peruvian dishes have been brought by immigrants from all over the world, including Asia and Europe. Due to its overwhelming popularity, Peruvian food has found its way into some of the top restaurants in the U.S., with one being Sazon. The restaurant boasts a wide variety of authentic Peruvian dishes fit for any taste buds. Their menu includes seafood ceviche, traditional Pollo a la Brasa (chicken), and much more!

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO