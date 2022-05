You’re invited to enjoy The Railway Days Festival this Saturday, May 14 at the Railway Museum of San Angelo from 10 am til 4 pm. You'll be entertained in numerous ways. Enjoy living history tours, a car show, tours of the caboose and engine, rides on the Choo Choo Train for kids, vendors, food trucks and much more. You’re invited to dress up in old-timey clothes if you have them. All model railroaders are invited to bring their model trains and equipment to set up with tables provided on the depot platform at 9 am for Show, Swap or Sell. The Railway Museum is open from 10 am until 4 pm at 703 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo. For more information call 486-2140 or go to sanangelorailway.org.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO