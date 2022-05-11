ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, TX

Cinco de Mayo Run/Walk has record event

By Kyle Mooty
post-register.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockhart was overtaken by runners and walkers Saturday morning as the 12th annual Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Cinco de Mayo 5k/10k Run/Walk didn’t just enjoy a record turnout, but it more than doubled its largest turnout with 341 registered runners/walkers. “We took over seven years...

post-register.com

Comments / 0

Sports
