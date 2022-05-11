Wires in roadway, avoid area

These days, I just quiver and shake whenever pulling into a gas station. My promise to begin walking to work is getting closer and closer with the warmer weather amongst us. At least, I'll get my daily dose of exercise in the process as my vehicle just takes an all-important rest. I cringe every time, one bar of gas disappears from the dashboard. YES, I am stingy and do NOT want to see my gas gauge run out especially with these ridiculous and idiotic prices that we are forced to pay. Berkshire drivers can safely say this is a major dose of "highway robbery" and they want to know "when will this end"??

