Wires in roadway, avoid area

Motorists should be aware of a couple long-term construction projects in Broome and Bradford Counties that are getting underway. The New York State Department of Transportation advises Route 11 from Castle Creek to Cortland County will be having periodic lane closures for guiderail replacement from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily into July. Flaggers will be controlling alternating one-way traffic through the open lanes. The closures will begin in the northbound direction.
While gas prices remain at historic highs, they’ll be coming down on June 1. That’s when a 16 cents per gallon cut in the state gas tax takes effect. Several counties are also reducing their gas taxes. The Yates County Legislature voted to cap the tax at the two dollars per gallon level. In other words, you’ll be paying the amount of tax that would normally be charged if the price were two dollars per gallon. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says counties were given the authorization to make the cuts as part of this year’s state budget.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stood at the Dryden Rail Trail at Hall Woods Road on May 5 to announce the $700,000 in federal funding she secured to complete the Dryden Rail Trail Bridge project. The $2.9 million project was initially stalled due to lack of funds. Senator Gillibrand secured this significant federal investment to close the funding gap and put the stalled Dryden Rail Trail Bridge project back on track. Senator Gillibrand was joined by Assembly Member Anna Kelles, Town of Dryden Supervisor Jason Leifer, Town of Dryden Deputy Supervisor Dan Lamb, and the Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council Director Fernando de Aragón.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a brush fire that occurred in Forestport on May 1. According to DEC, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Ranger McCartney responded to a brush fire near Round Lake Road in the town of Forestport around 5:45 p.m. on May 1. However, by 8:20 p.m. the fire was put into patrol status.
A local town wants to keep its outdoor facilities free from the marijuana smoke that’s now legal to inhale. A new law in the Town of Salina prohibits any kind of smoking – tobacco and cannabis — on town property, including its parks. Salina Town Supervisor Nick...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have reached new highs in New York. The statewide average this morning is four dollars, 65 cents, a new record. That pain extends to Ithaca, where prices have also hit a new record high at four dollars, 63 cents. In Cortland County, you’re paying an average of four dollars, 64 cents today. Drivers in Tioga County are facing similar prices as the state average.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The National Weather Service is renewing concerns over the potential spread of wildfire. Relative humidity levels are expected to be a little higher today than the last few days, ranging from 35 to 60 percent around the area. Winds will be between five and 10 miles an hour.
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- While the nation mourns 1 million lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steuben County has reached a grim milestone of its own. Steuben County has recorded just over 300 lives lost to the virus, this comes as cases in the Southern Tier rapidly spread. Steuben County has had its highs and lows […]
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will work to improve 911 emergency services in light of what the legislature described as short-staffed and sometimes inaccessible volunteer ambulance companies. The Steuben County Legislature announced on May 12 that it would begin looking at ways to improve the emergency response in the 1,391-square-mile county. In the announcement, […]
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Police are investigating after a body washed up on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers say fishermen in the area of Ingersoll Drive called 911 after finding a body along the...
A 27-year-old Naples man was killed Friday morning in Yates County after falling 50-to-60 feet from a tree. The Sheriff’s Office reports Ryan Rector was working on a tree trimming job for his company, Hillside Logging and Tree Service, at 2661 West Lake Road in Penn Yan shortly after 7 o’clock when the fall occurred. Rector was pronounced dead at the scene.
Village of Homer mayor Hal McCabe provided details on the impending linear park at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, which will be located north of the CNY Living History Center on Route 11. The village has been partnering with Seven Valleys Health Coalition, SUNY Cortland and the SUNY College...
Major traffic pattern changes are in the works in the area of the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The regional retail center that's operated for more than four decades is being rebranded as the Oakdale Commons. The property was acquired in January by Spark JC, a joint venture of the Matthews and Newman families, for $7.5 million.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new program in the city of Elmira aims to make funding available for landlords to make necessary improvements to their rental properties to provide better living conditions for their tenants. The Rental Rehab Grant Program will address specific issues that may have led to the...
These days, I just quiver and shake whenever pulling into a gas station. My promise to begin walking to work is getting closer and closer with the warmer weather amongst us. At least, I'll get my daily dose of exercise in the process as my vehicle just takes an all-important rest. I cringe every time, one bar of gas disappears from the dashboard. YES, I am stingy and do NOT want to see my gas gauge run out especially with these ridiculous and idiotic prices that we are forced to pay. Berkshire drivers can safely say this is a major dose of "highway robbery" and they want to know "when will this end"??
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Several students in the West Genesee School District were victims of a sextortion scheme. It happened in April one month after NBC3 aired a special investigation into the troubling trend happening in Central and Northern New York and nationwide. Camillus Police Chief Michael Schreyer confirms to...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire Crews are currently investigating the cause of a fire in the city's Valley neighborhood. On Wednesday, May 11th shortly after 9:00 p.m., the Syracuse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 210 Crippen Avenue after a neighbor reported seeing fire coming out of a window in the home next door, Fire Chief Michael Monds said.
There's always been two things I never knew how to recycle: batteries and used paint cans. While I recently learned about several battery recycling programs here, paint remained a mystery. Until now,. Recycling Used Paint Cans in New York. The news couldn't have come at a better time, because we...
Comments / 0