ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna, NY

Wires in roadway, avoid area

1037qcountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Electrical wires in a roadway. Officials say drivers should avoid...

1037qcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Long-term Road Work in Broome and Bradford Counties

Motorists should be aware of a couple long-term construction projects in Broome and Bradford Counties that are getting underway. The New York State Department of Transportation advises Route 11 from Castle Creek to Cortland County will be having periodic lane closures for guiderail replacement from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily into July. Flaggers will be controlling alternating one-way traffic through the open lanes. The closures will begin in the northbound direction.
BRADFORD, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County cuts gas tax to two dollars per gallon level, effective June 1

While gas prices remain at historic highs, they’ll be coming down on June 1. That’s when a 16 cents per gallon cut in the state gas tax takes effect. Several counties are also reducing their gas taxes. The Yates County Legislature voted to cap the tax at the two dollars per gallon level. In other words, you’ll be paying the amount of tax that would normally be charged if the price were two dollars per gallon. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn says counties were given the authorization to make the cuts as part of this year’s state budget.
YATES COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Gillibrand closes funding gap for rail trail bridge

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stood at the Dryden Rail Trail at Hall Woods Road on May 5 to announce the $700,000 in federal funding she secured to complete the Dryden Rail Trail Bridge project. The $2.9 million project was initially stalled due to lack of funds. Senator Gillibrand secured this significant federal investment to close the funding gap and put the stalled Dryden Rail Trail Bridge project back on track. Senator Gillibrand was joined by Assembly Member Anna Kelles, Town of Dryden Supervisor Jason Leifer, Town of Dryden Deputy Supervisor Dan Lamb, and the Ithaca-Tompkins County Transportation Council Director Fernando de Aragón.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Etna, NY
informnny.com

DEC: Brush fire in Oneida County burns around 9 acres

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a brush fire that occurred in Forestport on May 1. According to DEC, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Ranger McCartney responded to a brush fire near Round Lake Road in the town of Forestport around 5:45 p.m. on May 1. However, by 8:20 p.m. the fire was put into patrol status.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

CNY town outlaws marijuana smoking at its parks

A local town wants to keep its outdoor facilities free from the marijuana smoke that’s now legal to inhale. A new law in the Town of Salina prohibits any kind of smoking – tobacco and cannabis — on town property, including its parks. Salina Town Supervisor Nick...
SALINA, NY
rewind1077.com

Gas prices reach new highs in Ithaca, New York State

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices have reached new highs in New York. The statewide average this morning is four dollars, 65 cents, a new record. That pain extends to Ithaca, where prices have also hit a new record high at four dollars, 63 cents. In Cortland County, you’re paying an average of four dollars, 64 cents today. Drivers in Tioga County are facing similar prices as the state average.
ITHACA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Wildfire spread concerns as stretch of dry, sunny weather continues

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The National Weather Service is renewing concerns over the potential spread of wildfire. Relative humidity levels are expected to be a little higher today than the last few days, ranging from 35 to 60 percent around the area. Winds will be between five and 10 miles an hour.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Wires#The Tompkins County Siren#Tompkins County
WETM 18 News

COVID in Steuben County

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- While the nation mourns 1 million lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Steuben County has reached a grim milestone of its own. Steuben County has recorded just over 300 lives lost to the virus, this comes as cases in the Southern Tier rapidly spread. Steuben County has had its highs and lows […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

‘It’s only getting worse’: Steuben County looking to improve 911 emergency response

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will work to improve 911 emergency services in light of what the legislature described as short-staffed and sometimes inaccessible volunteer ambulance companies. The Steuben County Legislature announced on May 12 that it would begin looking at ways to improve the emergency response in the 1,391-square-mile county. In the announcement, […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found on shore of Blind Sodus Bay

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York State Police are investigating after a body washed up on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott, Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Troopers say fishermen in the area of Ingersoll Drive called 911 after finding a body along the...
WOLCOTT, NY
FL Radio Group

Naples Man Killed After Falling From Tree in Yates County

A 27-year-old Naples man was killed Friday morning in Yates County after falling 50-to-60 feet from a tree. The Sheriff’s Office reports Ryan Rector was working on a tree trimming job for his company, Hillside Logging and Tree Service, at 2661 West Lake Road in Penn Yan shortly after 7 o’clock when the fall occurred. Rector was pronounced dead at the scene.
YATES COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
cortlandvoice.com

Village of Homer mayor details impending linear park

Village of Homer mayor Hal McCabe provided details on the impending linear park at Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, which will be located north of the CNY Living History Center on Route 11. The village has been partnering with Seven Valleys Health Coalition, SUNY Cortland and the SUNY College...
HOMER, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Elmira announces Rental Rehab Grant Program

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new program in the city of Elmira aims to make funding available for landlords to make necessary improvements to their rental properties to provide better living conditions for their tenants. The Rental Rehab Grant Program will address specific issues that may have led to the...
ELMIRA, NY
WUPE

Berkshire Residents Want Answers As To Why Gas Prices Are High

These days, I just quiver and shake whenever pulling into a gas station. My promise to begin walking to work is getting closer and closer with the warmer weather amongst us. At least, I'll get my daily dose of exercise in the process as my vehicle just takes an all-important rest. I cringe every time, one bar of gas disappears from the dashboard. YES, I am stingy and do NOT want to see my gas gauge run out especially with these ridiculous and idiotic prices that we are forced to pay. Berkshire drivers can safely say this is a major dose of "highway robbery" and they want to know "when will this end"??
TRAFFIC
cnycentral.com

Wednesday night fire in Syracuse's Valley neighborhood under investigation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire Crews are currently investigating the cause of a fire in the city's Valley neighborhood. On Wednesday, May 11th shortly after 9:00 p.m., the Syracuse Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 210 Crippen Avenue after a neighbor reported seeing fire coming out of a window in the home next door, Fire Chief Michael Monds said.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy