COUNCIL, KENNEY ADMINISTRATION ADVANCE LEGISLATION TO LESSEN THE IMPACT OF PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS. The week began with a contentious public hearing, where Councilmembers grilled the city’s Office of Property Assessment and the Finance Director, for what OPA and Kenney administration officials knew about the new property reassessments, and when they knew it. It continued Thursday, as Councilmembers introduced legislation on their own and the mayor’s behalf to mitigate the impact of assessment increases averaging 31 percent for the average homeowner, and reaching as high as 60 percent in some neighborhoods.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO