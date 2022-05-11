ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

11-day manhunt ends

WAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nine-year-old girl died Tuesday morning...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Vicky White's 911 call on May 9

The 11-day manhunt ends with Casey White behind bars and Vicky White dead. A nine-year-old girl died Tuesday morning following a two-vehicle crash. Inmate Update: Body cam footage released, motel owner speaks. Updated: 18 hours ago. WAFF's Kellie Miller discusses the latest details as Casey White returns to Alabama.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
State
Alabama State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KSNT News

Emporia man missing over a year found

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Lyon County man who was listed as missing has been found alive in a long term care facility. Randy Hacker, 60, went missing on Aug. 15, 2020. He was a resident of Emporia, Kansas. At the time, Hacker told neighbors he was moving to Colorado. According to the Emporia Police […]
EMPORIA, KS
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Lake Vermilion

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WAFF

Stolen vehicle recovered from Tennessee River

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle that was reported stolen in 2016 was retrieved from the Tennessee River last week by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office along with the help of BT’s Towing, Tire and Truck Repair pulled a truck out of the river.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Missing woman in Marshall County found safe

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - April Stark, the woman in Grant who was previously reported missing, has been found safe. Marshall County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said April Leigh Stark was last seen on Cottonville Road...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co Sheriff’s looking for teen suspect for shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was […]
PENSACOLA, FL

