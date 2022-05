Out of the major cities in Texas, Bayou City is the least nature-oriented. You might not think there exists a waterfall in Houston, but you're actually wrong. While we aren't like Austin, which has access to tons of beautiful water features right in the middle of the city; or like San Antonio with a literal river running through the whole thing, we just have ugly Buffalo Bayou to look at every day. We Houstonians took matters into our hands and made a few of our own water features.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO