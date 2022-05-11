A quick trip to paradise with Visit Pensacola

The Sunshine State is home to some of the most amazing beaches in the country. Now we’re scratching our heads at Travel + Leisure’s newest list of the 25 Best Beaches in the United States. Only ONE Florida beach made the list!?! Some beaches on the list make sense but others have us second-guessing Travel + Leisure. The had several criteria which defined a “perfect beach.” Those criteria were: “the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.”

3 DAYS AGO