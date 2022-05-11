A quick trip to paradise with Visit Pensacola

A potential new flagship attraction for Alabama beach visitors, the indoor water park at Tropic Falls in Foley, will open June 27. Tropic Falls is a partial rebranding of the OWA entertainment complex in Foley, announced earlier this year. The site’s amusement park side, featuring the Rollin’ Thunder roller coaster and other rides, previously was known as The Park at OWA. Now it and the new water park are known as Tropic Falls, to distinguish them from the retail, dining and entertainment area known as Downtown OWA.
