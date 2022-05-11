ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

A quick trip to paradise with Visit Pensacola

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerald green waters, creamy sand beaches & the...

www.khou.com

mypanhandle.com

“Super Reef” deployed off of Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Monday, May 2nd The Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association deployed 35 new “Super Reefs” into the Gulf. These new artificial reefs are the first of their kind in the state of Florida. They were originally deployed off Orange Beach, Alabama, and...
MEXICO BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Hammerhead shark seen at local beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints. Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
KHOU

'It's surfing without the waves' | Texas' first-ever Moto Surf competition comes to Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas — The boards are cut and the tents are up for Texas' first-ever Moto Surf Race, right on the edge of Galveston Island. “It’s a motorized surfboard," said the race's organizer and owner of JetSurf Houston, Jordan Davlin. “We're trying to grow the sport, grow the community, trying to get people involved in this unique new water toy.”
GALVESTON, TX
WKRG

The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook Off headline this weeks 5 Things To Do This Weekend, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

First up, the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place now and happening until Saturday at OWA. Even WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be on hand Friday night! So come on out to the 2021 Event of the Year from the Alabama Tourism Department and enjoy the entertainment, arts and crafts displays and more!
FAIRHOPE, AL
AL.com

Tropic Falls indoor water park to open June 27 in Foley

A potential new flagship attraction for Alabama beach visitors, the indoor water park at Tropic Falls in Foley, will open June 27. Tropic Falls is a partial rebranding of the OWA entertainment complex in Foley, announced earlier this year. The site’s amusement park side, featuring the Rollin’ Thunder roller coaster and other rides, previously was known as The Park at OWA. Now it and the new water park are known as Tropic Falls, to distinguish them from the retail, dining and entertainment area known as Downtown OWA.
FOLEY, AL
getthecoast.com

‘Make-A-Wish’ comes true in Destin for 6-year-old with Leukemia

On the morning of Monday, May 9th, Salt Water Vacations, the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office, as well as members of the City of Destin, assisted “Make a Wish Georgia” with a big wish from Mason Burnette. Mason is a 6-year-old boy struggling with Leukemia. For his birthday, he...
DESTIN, FL
995qyk.com

Only One Florida Beach Makes The New List Of Best Beaches In America

The Sunshine State is home to some of the most amazing beaches in the country. Now we’re scratching our heads at Travel + Leisure’s newest list of the 25 Best Beaches in the United States. Only ONE Florida beach made the list!?! Some beaches on the list make sense but others have us second-guessing Travel + Leisure. The had several criteria which defined a “perfect beach.” Those criteria were: “the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.”
OBA

Flora-Bama's offers inshore cruises 'On The Line'

Catamaran can carry 12 passengers for half day, full day and sunset excursions. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Love to party at the Flora-Bama? Take the party to the water with the Bama’s new boating experience, On The Line. “On The Line is a dynamic new...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
KHOU

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
InsideHook

This Florida Scientist Is Like a Lionfish Assassin

In the past few years, a new terror has struck the warm waters of the Florida Panhandle. It isn’t the unfairly maligned shark, but rather an exotic fish from the Indian and Pacific oceans often found in aquariums: the lionfish. Since the 1980s, the pink spiny fish has made...
WKRG News 5

OWA sets opening date for ‘Tropic Falls’ indoor waterpark

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — OWA Parks & Resort has announced the opening date for the new Tropic Falls indoor waterpark. The indoor waterpark is scheduled to open June 27 with tickets going on sale May 25. WKRG News 5 got our latest look inside the facility earlier this year when the park announced they were […]
FOLEY, AL

