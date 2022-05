— The Batesville Community Education Foundation (BCEF) has added another program to provide Batesville High School (BHS) students with an advantage over their peers. Thanks to a grant from BCEF, BHS students enrolled in Project Lead the Way (PLTW) engineering courses will now have the opportunity to obtain engineering design software user certification at no cost, announced BCEF executive director Anne Wilson. BHS is one of only a few high schools in the state currently offering this testing opportunity.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO