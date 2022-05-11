ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evaluation of protein production in rice seedlings under dark conditions

By Akiko Watanabe
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough plants have several advantages for foreign protein production, cultivation of transgenic plants in artificial plant growth facilities involves the use of a great amount of electricity for lightning and air conditioning, reducing cost-effectiveness. Protein production in plants grown in darkness can overcome this problem, but the amount of protein produced...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

Enzymes discovered in capybara gut could accelerate utilization of agroindustrial waste

Converting agroindustrial waste into molecules of interest to society, such as biofuels and biochemicals, is one of the ways to mitigate dependence on oil and other fossil fuels. As one of the world's largest producers of plant biomass, Brazil is well-placed to lead this transition, but lignocellulosic raw materials (containing lignin, hemicellulose and cellulose) are hard to deconstruct, or (more technically put) recalcitrant to microbial and enzymatic degradation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microwave treatment of rice bran and its effect on phytochemical content and antioxidant activity

An alternative approach for rice bran stabilization is microwave treatment. However, the effects of the microwave treatment on the contents of bioactive compounds and antioxidant activities of the rice bran have rarely been reported in detail. In this study, microwave pretreatment (130"“880Â W for 0.5"“5.0Â min) of rice bran was proposed where the antioxidant activity, total flavonoids, and total phenolic contents were determined using UV"“Vis spectrometry. Tocols, Î³-oryzanols, squalene, phytosterols and phenolic compounds were quantified using high-performance liquid chromatography. The results showed an increase in the antioxidant activity (0.5 folds), total phenolic contents (1.3 folds), total flavonoid contents (0.9 folds), total tocols (2.6 folds), total Î³-oryzanols (1.6 folds), and total phytosterols (1.4 folds). Phytochemicals were enhanced, especially trans-p-coumaric acid (10.3 folds) and kaempferol (8.6 folds). The microwave treatment at 440Â W for 2.5Â min provided the best contents of the bioactive compounds and antioxidant activity. This work revealed the microwave treatment as a potential tool for stabilizing rice bran and increasing the usability of its phytochemicals, which applies to several industries concerning the use of rice bran as an ingredient.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modification of the vacuum-steam thawing method of meat by using the initial stage of sublimation dehydration

Vacuum-steam thawing is one of the methods used for defrosting food, realized in the atmosphere of water vapour under the conditions of reduced pressure. The water vapour formed in vacuum with the temperature of 20Â Â°C fills the defrosting chamber and condenses on the surface of the defrosted product. The condensated steam has the role of thermal energy carried enabling product thawing. The study presents a modification of this method, introducing an additional stage of sublimation-dehydration vacuum steam thawing (SRVST). The study was carried out for different variants of initial sublimation degree (in the range from 0 to 15%) of a slice of pork loin (m. longissimus lumborum) assessing the final effect of the process of vacuum-steam thawing. Thawing kinetics was determined with the SRVST method, degree of sample defrosting and level of their rehydration. Based on the results it was demonstrated that the use of 12% sublimation dehydration of a meat sample enables its complete defrosting (reaching the temperature not exceeding the cryoscopic temperature).
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Piezo1 activation using Yoda1 inhibits macropinocytosis in A431 human epidermoid carcinoma cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10153-8, published online 15 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jan Vincent V. Arafiles which was incorrectly given as Jan Vincent Arafiles. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Masashi Maekawa. Present...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Krill oil may be beneficial to muscle function and size in healthy people over the age of 65

Krill oil may be beneficial to muscle function and size in healthy people over the age of 65, according to new research. The study—led by the University of Glasgow's Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences (ICAMS) and published in Clinical Nutrition—found that krill oil supplementation of four grams per day could have beneficial effects on skeletal muscle function and size in this age group.
EPA
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER

