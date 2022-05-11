ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgin, KY

Bulldogs maul Patriots with big third inning

By Harrodsburg Herald
harrodsburgherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burgin Bulldogs baseball team (8-11) beat the Model Patriots (2-18), 11-1, behind a huge eight run third inning Wednesday, May 4. The Bulldogs and Patriots had played once already this season on April 15 with Burgin securing the 8-3 win at Model. Junior Hunter Reed started for the...

www.harrodsburgherald.com

harrodsburgherald.com

The best for last – Burgin Softball gets the win on senior night

The Burgin Bulldogs softball team celebrated their two seniors, Grace Cocanougher and Peighten Sebastian, with a, 14-11, win over the L.I.G.H.T. Eagles Thursday, May 5. Both seniors have been with the program since middle school and. Seventh grader Kynlee Sexton started in the circle for the Bulldogs and kicked off...
BURGIN, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Off to a strong start – Mercer County Powerlifting Team Debut

The Mercer County Titans powerlifting team hosted their first ever weight lifting competition with the debut of the 2022 Kentucky Powerlifting Invitational Saturday, May 7. Coaches Jeremy Carlson and Marshall Marcum and a group of Mercer students had taken the hour trip to North Bullitt High School for the Kentucky Push Pull Competition back on March 7. The team had a short time to prepare, but placed second overall. Carlson and Marcum came away from the event seeing room for improvement and a plan to host their own competition.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Ronald Trayner

Ronald Wayne Trayner, 81, husband of Jane Trayner, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center Lexington. Born in Mercer County, Kentucky on Oct. 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Luther and Sadie Trayner. Ronald retired from Kuhlman Electric in Versailles, and lived most of his life in Midway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Austin Traynor, Mary Alice McDonald, Sherman Traynor, Helen Wade, Lynn Trayner and Howard Trayner. Ron “aka” Pop will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Jane Trayner, daughters, Debbie Price of Lawrenceburg, Rhonda (Michael) Rankin of Frankfort; grandchildren, Chad (Sara) Trayner of Stamping Ground, Zachary (Jennifer) Rankin of Midway, Matthew Rankin of Frankfort, Hayden Rankin of Frankfort; brother, Morris (Roberta) Trayner of Danville; sister, Doris (Howard) Decker of Suncity Center, Florida; sister- in-law, Kaye Trayner, of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m on Friday, May 13, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chad Trayner, Matthew Rankin, Hayden Rankin, Michael Rankin, Dennis Traynor, Troy Trayner. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators, or Alzheimer’s Association. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Ronald’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com. Paid Obit.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Betty Milam

Betty Lea Milam, 91, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Buchanan, Tennessee, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her son’s residence in Harrodsburg. She was a longtime member of Buchanan United Methodist Church and a current member of the Carpenters Christian Church in Harrodsburg. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as a Past Worthy Matron, and was a member of the Daughters of the Nile. Betty volunteered for many years at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, and the Henry County voting precincts. She enjoyed traveling, singing and being with her grandchildren. Betty was born May 28, 1930, in Knova, West Virginia, to the late Herbert A. Wyrick and the late Thelma Blanch Rowe Clemens. She was married June 30, 1949, to Ozell Wilson “Crash” Milam, who preceded her in death in 2012. She is survived by one son, Joseph Patrick (Donita) Milam of Harrodsburg; one daughter-in law, Nina Milam of Buchanan, Tennessee.; one brother, Charles Robert Wyrick of Portland, Oregon; six grandchildren, Dylan Milam, Elizabeth (Bruce) Moffett, Julie (Jason) Mullins, Sara (John) Abrams, Jerry McGinnis and Bailey Milam and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Steven Wilson Milam and Richard Lee Milam and one brother, William Wyrick. Visitation and funeral services were at the Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, Tennessee. Pallbearers were Jerry McGinnis, John Abrams, Bruce Moffett, Liam Moffett, Jason Mullins, Grover Cook and Wayne Spaulding. Burial was in the Hillcrest Memorial Park in Paris, Tennessee. Paid Obit.
HARRODSBURG, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Linda Godwin

Linda Doris Godwin died at her home in Cowboy RV park, Mesa, Arizona on April 30, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Miami, Florida, but called Harrodsburg home for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel George Neal and Margaret Eulene Lindsey Neal and her brother Donald Ray Neal. She is survived by her husband Larry Godwin of Mesa, Arizona; her sister, Patricia Nina Neal of Florida; her three daughters, Debbie of Harrodsburg, Belinda of Harrodsburg and Brenda of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her grandchildren Nichole, Nicholas and Logan, Kayla and Amanda, many great-grandchildren, along with several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda had an adventurous spirit and sailed the coast of Florida with her husband Larry before crisscrossing the country in her camper, making friends at every stop. She called many places home, including Miami, Florida, Roanoke, Virginia, Harrodsburg, and finally Mesa, Arizona. She was a skilled basket weaver and knew how to find a gold nugget by feel alone. She had an easy smile and could make anyone laugh. She leaves behind friends and loved-ones from coast to coast and will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Paid Obit.
HARRODSBURG, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Salvisa’s Gwyn Morgan publishes first book

Gwyn Morgan, an 11 year old from Salvisa, has a book out and it might be just the thing to read with all the sad news these days. Gwyn Morgan knows a thing or two about sad news. She is fighting glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer that attacks the brain and spinal cord. She says she wanted to write a book showing sadness is a healthy emotion, and that everyone has something to offer.
SALVISA, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Brenda Stanley

Brenda Carol Stanley, 78, of Harrodsburg, widow of James “Jim” Arthur Stanley, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 9, 1943, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late William Foster and Virginia May (Shewmaker) Huffman. She was a retired personnel clerk for Corning Inc and a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Jennifer Fae Parker Bradley of Jessamine County; one son, Jeffrey “Jeff” James Stanley of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Foster Huffman; one uncle, Billy Shewmaker and one aunt, Dorothy Scrogham.
HARRODSBURG, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Pauline Edwards

Pauline Hunter Edwards, 95, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born Feb. 1, 1927, at Lock Five in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Della Sherrow Hunter. She was a retired inspector at Corning Glass, a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church and Mercer County Senior Citizens. Survivors include: one brother, Don (Dottie) Hunter of Lawrenceburg; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, William Clinton Edwards and one sister, Carrie Lee Hunter Wilson.
HARRODSBURG, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Closure Scheduled For Danville Road/KY 33 On Thursday, May 12

Culvert Replacement Between Milepoints 2.6 And 2.7. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a scheduled closure for Danville Road/KY 33 South in Mercer County. The temporary closure is necessary for culvert replacement operations. Thursday, May 12 – 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (times are approximate) Danville Road/KY...
DANVILLE, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Weekender For May 12–19: Friday Night On Main, Downtown Prom And More

Another busy weekend is in store for Mercer County, especially for downtown Harrodsburg. The Friday Nights On Main live entertainment series kicks off this week with live music by the high energy country artist Ernie “Sticktight” Akins at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street). In addition to music, there will be craft vendors, drinks, food trucks, downtown shopping, restaurants and so much more. The fun starts 6 p.m. with music scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Model train show and sale this weekend

Local model train enthusiast John Perkins is organizing a model train show and sale Saturday May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harrodsburg Christian Church, located at 305 South Main Street. Perkins enjoyed trains as a child after his father, Kevin, set up a track for him. However,...
HARRODSBURG, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Ellis reflects on 20 years of serving the community – About The Board: MCHD

Ellis reflects on 20 years of serving the community. (Editor’s Note: The Harrodsburg Herald has started a series highlighting members of the numerous boards and organizations in Mercer County. It is our hope that with greater knowledge about boards, readers will be inspired to not just voice their concerns but also to volunteer for causes they feel passionate about.)
MERCER COUNTY, KY

