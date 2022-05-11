ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgin, KY

The best for last – Burgin Softball gets the win on senior night

By Harrodsburg Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burgin Bulldogs softball team celebrated their two seniors, Grace Cocanougher and Peighten Sebastian, with a, 14-11, win over the L.I.G.H.T. Eagles Thursday, May 5. Both seniors have been with the program since middle school and. Seventh grader Kynlee Sexton started in the circle for the Bulldogs and kicked...

