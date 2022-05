Cars line up outside the Broad Street Presbyterian Church outside of Columbus on a Monday morning to pick up groceries from their food bank. Demetric Blankenship and Orville Sharp III, on the other hand, do not have access to a vehicle, having come by bus or foot. They take their shares to a little park outside the church, inspecting what they’ve received and packing it into whatever bags they can carry.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO