The Green Machine wins at state

 2 days ago
Edina High School’s FIRST Robotics Team 1816, otherwise known as The Green Machine, has taken first place alongside their alliance members, 5172 Gator Robotics, of Greenbush Middle River High School, and 4607 CIS, of Becker High School, in the 2022 MSHSL Robotics State Championship.

The competition took place May 7 at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena. This year’s win at the state competition was the first-ever for The Green Machine. The Green Machine-Gators-CIS alliance beat the No. 1 seeded alliance in the first match with a score of 96-93.

In the second match, the Green Machine’s alliance scored the highest of the tournament, 136, securing the win, according to a news release.

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities.

