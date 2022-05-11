ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stages Theater Company and Capri Theatre’s premiere of “All American Boys” is more relevant than ever

By Natalie Cierzan
 2 days ago

The show runs until May 22 at the Capri Theatre in Minneapolis.

“All American Boys” began its run at the Capri Theater on April 29, in partnership between Hopkins’ Stages Theater Company and the Capri Theater in Minneapolis.

The story of Rashad is more relevant than ever following the recent deaths of many Black victims due to police killings. The audience is taken through the lives of two high school boys, Black student Rashad and white student Quinn, and how they intersect following a violent act of racially-motivated police brutality. As their perspectives change and as their circumstances differ, viewers follow each of their journeys as they both endure the lasting impact of racism on their families, school and town.

The final scene of the play proves the most meaningful as attendees of a protest give a roll call featuring the real-life names of many Black victims of police killings.

Those names include Sean Bell, Oscar Grant, Rekia Boyd, Ramarl==ey Graham, Aiyana Jones, Akai Gurley, Freddie Gray, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, Tarika Wilson, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Laquan Macdonald, Latasha Walton, Stephon Clark, Willie McCoy, Jamar Clark, Daunte Wright, George Floyd, Amir Locke, Elijah McClain and Breonna Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4eGh_0faZzfvF00

St. Louis Park Middle School eighth-grader Grant Hudson is a Stages Theatre Company regular who portrays Shannon Pushcart, a basketball player and loyal friend of Rashad’s. He was originally interested in the show because of how relevant it was and had been used to performing in shows that took place in different periods.

“It felt good to do a show that was relevant and actually something that we’re talking about in our homes,” he said.

Hudson views Pushcart as a character who is protective of Rashad and is always sticking up for him. Ultimately, Pushcart wants Rashad to get the justice he deserves.

“It’s been really fun and also really therapeutic because it’s really nice to be in a cast where everyone understands what you’re going through,” he said. “We had therapists there during the rehearsal process to make sure that we were feeling okay and that we were mentally healthy because it’s a lot with this show. It’s a really heavy show. But it feels nice to be with a group of people that I know I can trust.”

Hudson hopes that viewers leave the show wanting to ask questions, conduct research and become more educated about the subjects the show touches on. He wanted to thank everyone who comes to watch the show for hearing their story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cyo9_0faZzfvF00

St. Louis Park High School Junior Jack Mintz debuts as the character Guzzo, a white student and fierce defender of his police officer brother who attacked Rashad. Mintz both views Guzzo as a difficult character but also a challenging character to portray when he doesn’t agree with Guzzo’s point of view.

“I think he’s trying to side with family. A big thing in this show is where your loyalty lies and what choices you make and how it affects people around you, and Guzzo makes the decision to stand with his brother because he believes that his brother is in the right,” he said.

For Mintz, the opportunity to be a part of this show has been both incredibly moving and educational. He said as someone with privilege, he has never had to be afraid like Rashad and his eyes have been opened.

“There’s a line at the end of the show when Quinn comes forward and talks about, ‘even white guys like me that haven’t put in the time or effort to see what’s really happening.’” He said. “I know that I’ve tried to learn as much as I can, but there’s still just so much more to learn and being part of this show has really helped.”

He hopes the audience go into the show and discovers where they land in this world.

“Know that there are people that are different from you, but they’re still just as equal as you are and listen to people’s stories. Have open ears and open mind. Be there to listen to the stories of others,” Mintz said.

All ticket holders are invited to attend virtual community conversations from 6-7 p.m. on May 9, May 16 and May 23.

Tickets can be purchased at https://my.stagestheatre.org/overview/allamboys22.

