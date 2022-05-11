Excelsior City Council talks electric vehicle chargers, updates on 106 Center Street

Electric vehicle chargers may be in Excelsior’s future, according to a discussion at the latest Excelsior City Council meeting on May 2.

At the Feb. 7 work session, the council was presented a proposal for electric vehicle charging stations by Carbon Solutions Group and Emergency Management Solutions. The council asked city staff to do additional research regarding other companies and other cities with electric vehicle charging stations, according to a city memo.

The city spoke with Cast and Crew about their Tesla charging stations, the city of Wayzata about their charging stations through ChargePoint as well as the city of New Brighton about installing charging stations with Energy Management Solutions/Carbon Solutions.

Through Energy Management Solutions, there would be no upfront costs to the city and the city would receive a portion of the revenue based on how often they’re used.

Staff contacted ChargePoint to receive prices regarding installing chargers. The company does not provide any site-ready services and all electric work or surface maintenance would be city costs. The cost could range from $15,000-$20,000 per location.

Once the site would be ready, they offer several options for stations: a subscription solution where the city is billed annually for a five-year subscription where one dual-port charging station is $2,160 each year; an outright purchase of one Level 2 dual-port charging station ranging from $10,000-$14,000 per station; and a monthly payment purchase option which bundles total project costs into a fixed monthly payment, with terms ranging from 12-60 months.

ChargePoint also offers other plans and services at additional costs.

Councilmember Jennifer Caron said Excelsior needed electric vehicle charging stations and Councilmember Dale Kurschner agreed.

“What’s the best for making sure that we’re a destination city as easily as possible?” Kurschner asked, also mentioning the importance of future upgrades.

Finance Director Jenny Palmer said Energy Management Solutions provides upgrades because they own the charges.

“If you’re looking for ease of use and ease to get into it, my opinion would be Carbon Solutions Group. If you’re looking to own the equipment and service it yourself and have some more control over who’s charged what, then ChargePoint would probably be a better solution,” she said.

Mayor Todd Carlson said he was most interested in the revenue for the city. He asked staff to create a financial model with the electric vehicle charging station options.

106 Center Street updates

The city received a letter of interest to purchase 106 Center Street, the site of the former Christian Science Church. The city purchased the property in July, 2021 and considered the spot as a potential location for a new city hall. But that is no longer happening, so the city is now deciding what to do with the property.

City Manager Kristi Luger asked the Council how to proceed. The options were scheduling a closed session to discuss the letter of interest, issuing a request for letters of interest to explore other options, or doing nothing and revisiting the topic in a couple months after the redevelopment of 339 Third Street is further along.

All councilmembers agreed to discuss what to do with the property at its next work session and move forward by issuing a request for letters of interest.

The letter of interest they received was not solicited by the council.