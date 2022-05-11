ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior, MN

Excelsior City Council talks electric vehicle chargers, updates on 106 Center Street

By Natalie Cierzan
Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 2 days ago

Electric vehicle chargers may be in Excelsior’s future, according to a discussion at the latest Excelsior City Council meeting on May 2.

At the Feb. 7 work session, the council was presented a proposal for electric vehicle charging stations by Carbon Solutions Group and Emergency Management Solutions. The council asked city staff to do additional research regarding other companies and other cities with electric vehicle charging stations, according to a city memo.

The city spoke with Cast and Crew about their Tesla charging stations, the city of Wayzata about their charging stations through ChargePoint as well as the city of New Brighton about installing charging stations with Energy Management Solutions/Carbon Solutions.

Through Energy Management Solutions, there would be no upfront costs to the city and the city would receive a portion of the revenue based on how often they’re used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhnbv_0faZzMLY00

Staff contacted ChargePoint to receive prices regarding installing chargers. The company does not provide any site-ready services and all electric work or surface maintenance would be city costs. The cost could range from $15,000-$20,000 per location.

Once the site would be ready, they offer several options for stations: a subscription solution where the city is billed annually for a five-year subscription where one dual-port charging station is $2,160 each year; an outright purchase of one Level 2 dual-port charging station ranging from $10,000-$14,000 per station; and a monthly payment purchase option which bundles total project costs into a fixed monthly payment, with terms ranging from 12-60 months.

ChargePoint also offers other plans and services at additional costs.

Councilmember Jennifer Caron said Excelsior needed electric vehicle charging stations and Councilmember Dale Kurschner agreed.

“What’s the best for making sure that we’re a destination city as easily as possible?” Kurschner asked, also mentioning the importance of future upgrades.

Finance Director Jenny Palmer said Energy Management Solutions provides upgrades because they own the charges.

“If you’re looking for ease of use and ease to get into it, my opinion would be Carbon Solutions Group. If you’re looking to own the equipment and service it yourself and have some more control over who’s charged what, then ChargePoint would probably be a better solution,” she said.

Mayor Todd Carlson said he was most interested in the revenue for the city. He asked staff to create a financial model with the electric vehicle charging station options.

106 Center Street updates

The city received a letter of interest to purchase 106 Center Street, the site of the former Christian Science Church. The city purchased the property in July, 2021 and considered the spot as a potential location for a new city hall. But that is no longer happening, so the city is now deciding what to do with the property.

City Manager Kristi Luger asked the Council how to proceed. The options were scheduling a closed session to discuss the letter of interest, issuing a request for letters of interest to explore other options, or doing nothing and revisiting the topic in a couple months after the redevelopment of 339 Third Street is further along.

All councilmembers agreed to discuss what to do with the property at its next work session and move forward by issuing a request for letters of interest.

The letter of interest they received was not solicited by the council.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Arden Hills has reached a deal with Alatus to redevelop a massive site

A long debated plan to redevelop a former ammunition site in Arden Hills may finally be moving forward. What's happening: City officials and developer Alatus have reached an agreement that would allow for 1,460 housing units, 20% of which would be income-restricted. The project, called Rice Creek Commons, would also include commercial buildings and parks.The City Council approved the general agreement, which includes $17 million in tax-increment financing, on Monday night. Yes, but: Ramsey County, which owns the land and spent $40 million buying and cleaning the property, said it only heard about the agreement through an Arden Hills press release yesterday. The county has pushed hard for 2,500 homes on the 320 acres. "While it would be premature to provide comment at this point, as the landowner we will be happy to do so once we have our questions about the agreement satisfied," said Ramsey County spokesperson John Siqveland. The bottom line: Ramsey County has to decide if this deal is good enough.
ARDEN HILLS, MN
mprnews.org

Copper thefts turn out lights in parts of St. Paul

On a recent night in St. Paul's Merriam Park, all the street lamps were on, but in the park itself, the lamps were dark. Their base plates were removed and all the wires had been cut out. It’s another example of a growing problem in St. Paul: With copper prices...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Brighton, MN
Wayzata, MN
Cars
Excelsior, MN
Government
City
Excelsior, MN
Wayzata, MN
Government
City
Wayzata, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
New Brighton, MN
Government
bulletin-news.com

Ramsey County Forced to Remove 160 Trees Along Cleveland Avenue

When Ramsey County project managers initially met with members of the St. Anthony Park Community Council to discuss road upgrades along Cleveland Avenue, they proposed removing 55 trees from the public right-of-way. That was in 2018 and 2019, and the number of trees scheduled for removal has more than quadrupled...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Business Owner Running for MN House

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud business owner is running for the Minnesota Legislature. Aaron Henning, co-owner of Val’s Hamburgers in East St. Cloud, is running for the seat in District 14B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Henning is the Republican endorsed candidate. He will face off against...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Chargers#The City And The City#Excelsior City Council#Carbon Solutions Group#Tesla#Chargepoint
KAAL-TV

MN House to discuss liquor bill, could bring big changes

(ABC 6 News) - Lawmakers may end a law limiting alcohol intent in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores in Minnesota. Minnesota is the only state that still has the 3.2 or low alcohol beer law. The new legislation would also allow smaller breweries to sell 'growlers' of up...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hastings Star Gazette

Historic Hastings car show

The Hastings Downtown Business Association along with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau are excited to announce the return of the Historic Hastings Car Shows in 2022. The show will be from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month in May through...
HASTINGS, MN
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KARE 11

Good Samaritan saves driver stranded in flood waters

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — A woman is safe, and likely grateful after being rescued from flood waters in Vadnais Heights Wednesday night. KARE 11 Photojournalist Dave Peterlinz was driving around 11 p.m. in the area around Edgerton Street and Centerville Road when he saw four cars stranded in water pooling and rising under a railroad overpass.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Twin Cities Struggle Through Second Night of Severe Weather; 2 Confirmed Dead

After being battered by torrential rains and strong winds the night before, the Twin Cities were spared a second round of intense thunderstorms Thursday evening. According to National Weather Service data from Holman Field airport downtown, a storm system that slammed across the western part of Minnesota mainly avoided the metro to the north, leaving St. Paul free of measurable precipitation as of 9 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Bison could soon be roaming land near Shakopee again

A plan to reintroduce bison on tribal land near Shakopee is under development. Questions remain on where, when, how and how many bison will be reintroduced, a spokesperson for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community told Bring Me The News. According to Scott County Administrator Lezlie Vermillion, roadway pull-outs for viewing...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the Twin Cities

Damage reports are coming in from parts of Minnesota that bore the brunt of Thursday's system, and it's looking like a particularly bad situation in Stevens County, with buildings, trees, and power lines taking major hits. Severe thunderstorm warning in Twin Cities. A storm system that brought winds in excess...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

St Louis Park, MN
12
Followers
23
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy