Mental Health

On the relationship between mind wandering and mindfulness

By Angelo Belardi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMind wandering (MW) and mindfulness have both been reported to be vital moderators of psychological wellbeing. Here, we aim to examine how closely associated these phenomena are and evaluate the psychometrics of measures often used to quantify them. We investigated two samples, one consisting of German-speaking unpaid participants (GUP, n \(=\)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
Nature.com

sCD13 role in arthritis mediated via bradykinin receptor

CD13 (N-aminopeptidase), originally identified as a marker for myeloid lineage cells, also circulates in a soluble form (sCD13) that is shed by synovial fibroblasts and has previously been shown to contribute to the pathogenesis of inflammatory arthritis. New research identifies B1 bradykinin receptor (B1R) as the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) through which the arthritogenic actions of sCD13 are mediated, and suggests the sCD13"“B1R axis could be a target for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dual targeting of IKAROS and MENIN in MLL-r AML

The transcription factor IKAROS is essential to maintaining a leukemogenic gene-expression profile mediated by transcription factors encoded by HOXA@ and MEIS1 in MLL1-rearranged (MLL-r) acute myeloid leukemia. Pharmacological degradation of IKAROS increases the effectiveness of inhibitors of the MLL1"“MENIN protein"“protein interaction, which leads to more-robust disruption of leukemogenic transcriptional networks and enhanced therapeutic benefit in preclinical models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modification of the vacuum-steam thawing method of meat by using the initial stage of sublimation dehydration

Vacuum-steam thawing is one of the methods used for defrosting food, realized in the atmosphere of water vapour under the conditions of reduced pressure. The water vapour formed in vacuum with the temperature of 20Â Â°C fills the defrosting chamber and condenses on the surface of the defrosted product. The condensated steam has the role of thermal energy carried enabling product thawing. The study presents a modification of this method, introducing an additional stage of sublimation-dehydration vacuum steam thawing (SRVST). The study was carried out for different variants of initial sublimation degree (in the range from 0 to 15%) of a slice of pork loin (m. longissimus lumborum) assessing the final effect of the process of vacuum-steam thawing. Thawing kinetics was determined with the SRVST method, degree of sample defrosting and level of their rehydration. Based on the results it was demonstrated that the use of 12% sublimation dehydration of a meat sample enables its complete defrosting (reaching the temperature not exceeding the cryoscopic temperature).
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Reporting T cell proliferation

A genetic tracing approach follows the division history of cells in vivo. Upon antigen encounter, naive CD8+ T cells differentiate into effector cells (Teff), a small population of which then contracts into a central memory pool (Tcm) after antigen clearing. Technical advances have enable tracing families of T cells derived from the same T cell clone over time, but reconstructing the division history of T cells in vivo has so far remained a challenge.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Mild COVID-19 imprints a long-term inflammatory eicosanoid- and chemokine memory in monocyte-derived macrophages

The original version of this article contained an error in the ESM. The supplemental file titled "Supplementary information 1" is a marked version of the correct file, "Supplementary information 2". "Supplementary information 1" was therefore removed. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A subterranean adaptive radiation of amphipods in Europe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24023-w, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Ref. 70, which incorrectly gave the reference as: Brikiatis, L. Late Mesozic North Atlantic land bridges. Earth-Sci. Rev. 159, 47"“57 (2016). The correct reference for Ref. 70 is: Brikiatis, L. The De Geer, Thulean and Beringia routes: key concepts for understanding early Cenozoic biogeography. J. Biogeogr. 41: 1036-1054 (2014). This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Two-photon imaging in freely behaving mice

The MINI2P is a two-photon miniscope that enables robust calcium imaging during mouse behavior. Edvard Moser from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim and his colleagues have been studying how spatial information is encoded and stored in the brain. Much of this work has been done using electrophysiology, but the researchers have also used 2P microscopy to image spatially tuned cells while head-fixed mice navigated in a virtual environment. "We soon realized that virtual environments are not real environments," says Moser, suggesting that the mice "know that it isn't the same." Hence, there is a need for 2P miniscope to image neuronal activity in freely behaving animals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synthesis and target annotation of the alkaloid GB18

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Ingestion of alkaloid metabolites from the bark of Galbulimima...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Understanding the contextual functions of C1q and LAIR-1 and their applications

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The importance of the complement component C1q has been highlighted by its involvement in autoimmunity, infection, inflammatory diseases, and tumors. The unique tulip-like structure of C1q has both a collagen-like stalk (C1q tail) and heterotrimeric globular head (gC1q), each with different binding specificities, and the binding of these components to their respective receptors leads to functional complexities in the body and bridges innate and adaptive immunity. This review describes the fundamental roles of C1q in various microenvironments and focuses on the importance of the interactions of C1q and its receptors with the inhibitory receptor LAIR-1 in maintaining homeostasis. Current therapeutic opportunities modulating LAIR-1 are also discussed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predictors of stress among dentists during the COVID-19 epidemic

The aim of the study was to assess the relationship between personality traits, self-esteem and life satisfaction, and also the stress level, among dentists during the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to confirm our hypotheses, 310 active dentists aged 25"“64Â years who were practising during the first wave of COVID-19 in Poland were examined. The IPIP-BFM-20 self-report questionnaire was used to measure personality traits, the popular Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale was used to assess self-esteem, the five-item Satisfaction with Life Scale was used to measure life satisfaction and the four-item version of the Perceived Stress Scale was used to measure stress. The dependent variable-stress-correlates negatively with traits in relation to the dimensions of extraversion (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.17, p"‰<"‰0.01), emotional stability (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01) and intellect (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.16, p"‰<"‰0.01); it also has a negative correlation with self-esteem (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.37, p"‰<"‰0.01) and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰âˆ’0.35, p"‰<"‰0.01). Among the analysed variables, the highest correlations are observed for the following: self-esteem and emotional stability (r"‰="‰0.51, p"‰<"‰0.01); self-esteem and life satisfaction (r"‰="‰0.49, p"‰<"‰0.01); extraversion and intellect (r"‰="‰0.47, p"‰<"‰0.01). Considering the measures of mediation relevance and pathway relevance, it can be assumed that both self-esteem and life satisfaction have a mediating function in the relationship between agreeableness, emotional stability and stress: the relationship between emotional stability and stress is negative whereas that between agreeableness and stress is positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Characterization of Castellani nineteenth-century gold jewellery by in situ micro-XRF spectroscopy

The material characterization of nineteenth-century artifacts is of great interest, due both to the breakthrough technological advances and to the unprecedented spread of forgeries of antiquities which took place in that period. However, this type of artifacts has been largely overlooked in the past. In this paper we present the compositional analysis of gold jewels by the Castellani, one of the most important families of goldsmiths in nineteenth-century Europe. The use of a portable micro-XRF spectrometer, specifically developed for jewellery analysis at the Centro Nacional de Aceleradores (Seville), allowed us to analyse, in a completely non-invasive way, the alloys, joining techniques and surface treatments of the jewels of the Castellani collection at the National Etruscan Museum of Villa Giulia in Rome. The addition to the spectrometer of a second X-rays detector with a zinc filter allowed us to check the possible presence of low amounts of cadmium, a metal added to gold soldering only from the nineteenth century and often used in authenticity studies. Moreover, the relative intensities of the Au X-ray lines were studied in order to check non-invasively the presence of surface enrichments in gold.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Paleoreconstructions of ciliate communities reveal long-term ecological changes in temperate lakes

Ciliates are unicellular heterotrophic organisms that play a key role in aquatic planktonic and benthic food webs. Advances in sedimentary DNA (sed-DNA) analysis offer the possibility to integrate these bioindicators in paleoenvironmental reconstructions. In this study, we used the top"“bottom paleolimnological approach and metabarcoding techniques applied to sed-DNA to compare the recent and past (i.e. prior to major anthropogenic impacts) ciliate communities of 48 lakes located along an elevation gradient. Our results show an overall decline in the Î²-diversity in recent time, especially in lowland lakes, which are more strongly exposed to local human pressures. Analyses of the functional groups indicate important restructuration of the food web, including the recent increase in mixotrophs. Moreover, changes in the benthic ciliates were consistent with the widespread increase in deep water anoxia. Our results provided evidence that sed-DNA can uncover information about past ciliate communities on a wide variety of lakes. Overall, our study demonstrates the potential of using ciliates as new paleoindicators, integrating information from the pelagic to the benthic zones, and providing valuable insights into ecosystem functioning through a trait-based functional community approach. As paleoindicator, they thus offer a more holistic view on the long-term changes of aquatic ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Materials synthesis at terapascal static pressures

Theoretical modelling predicts very unusual structures and properties of materials at extreme pressure and temperature conditions1,2. Hitherto, their synthesis and investigation above 200"‰gigapascals have been hindered both by the technical complexity of ultrahigh-pressure experiments and by the absence of relevant in"‰situ methods of materials analysis. Here we report on a methodology developed to enable experiments at static compression in the terapascal regime with laserÂ heating. We apply this method to realize pressures of about 600"‰and 900"‰gigapascals in a laser-heated double-stage diamond anvil cell3, producing a rhenium"“nitrogen alloy and achieving the synthesis of rhenium nitride Re7N3-which, as our theoretical analysis shows, is only stable under extreme compression. Full chemical and structural characterization of the materials, realized using synchrotron single-crystal X-ray diffraction on microcrystals in"‰situ, demonstrates the capabilities of the methodology to extend high-pressure crystallography to the terapascal regime.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dual-resolving of positional and geometric isomers of C=C bonds via bifunctional photocycloaddition-photoisomerization reaction system

The biological functions of lipids largely depend on their chemical structures. The position and configuration of C=C bonds are two of the essential attributes that determine the structures of unsaturated lipids. However, simultaneous identification of both attributes remains challenging. Here, we develop a bifunctional visible-light-activated photocycloaddition-photoisomerization reaction system, which enables the dual-resolving of the positional and geometric isomerism of C=C bonds in lipids when combines with liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. The dual-pathway reaction mechanism is demonstrated by experiments and density functional theory calculations. Based on this bifunctional reaction system, a workflow of deep structural lipidomics is established, and allows the revealing of unique patterns of cis-trans-isomers in bacteria, as well as the tracking of C=C positional isomers changes in mouse brain ischemia. This study not only offers a powerful tool for deep lipid structural biology, but also provides a paradigm for developing the multifunctional visible-light-induced reaction.
Nature.com

Ancient DNA maps ‘dawn of farming’

Huge collection of genomes charts how hunter-gatherers turned into some of the world’s first farmers in Turkey. You have full access to this article via your institution. Sometime before 12,000 years ago, nomadic hunter-gatherers in the Middle East made one of the most important transitions in human history: they began staying put and took to farming.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Long-term efficacy, safety and neurotolerability of MATRix regimen followed by autologous transplant in primary CNS lymphoma: 7-year results of the IELSG32 randomized trial

219 HIV-negative adults â‰¤70 years with primary CNS lymphoma (PCNSL) were enrolled in the randomized IELSG32 trial. Enrolled patients were randomly assigned to receive methotrexate-cytarabine (arm A), or methotrexate-cytarabine-rituximab (B), or methotrexate-cytarabine-thiotepa-rituximab (MATRix; arm C). A second randomization allocated patients with responsive/stable disease to whole-brain irradiation (WBRT) or carmustine-thiotepa-conditioned autologous transplantation (ASCT). First results, after a median follow-up of 30 months, showed that MATRix significantly improves outcome, with both WBRT and ASCT being similarly effective. However, sound assessment of overall survival (OS), efficacy of salvage therapy, late complications, secondary tumors, and cognitive impairment requires longer follow-up. Herein, we report the results of this trial at a median follow-up of 88 months. As main findings, MATRix was associated with excellent long-lasting outcome, with a 7-year OS of 21%, 37%, and 56% respectively for arms A, B, and C. Notably, patients treated with MATRix and consolidation had a 7-year OS of 70%. The superiority of arm B on arm A suggests a benefit from the addition of rituximab. Comparable efficacy of WBRT and ASCT was confirmed. Salvage therapy was ineffective; benefit was recorded only in patients with late relapse re-treated with methotrexate. Eight (4%) patients developed a second cancer. Importantly, MATRix and ASCT did not result in higher non-relapse mortality or second tumors incidence. Patients who received WBRT experienced impairment in attentiveness and executive functions, whereas patients undergoing ASCT experienced improvement in these functions as well as in memory and quality of life.
SCIENCE

