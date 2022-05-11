City, Cox finally ink administrator contract

The Douglas City Council on Monday night formally approved the contract for their new administrator, setting his salary at $135,000 and making the position at-will and year-to-year rather than multiple years.

J. D. Cox had signed the agreement last week, and the city had posted the employment contract on its website Friday, but the council had not voted to approve it until Monday. As expected, though, they did so unanimously.

Cox was the only candidate remaining after a nationwide search that saw more than 184 applicants fill out the initial paperwork and the city narrow the list down quickly to the top four. Three of those four withdrew before even being named finalists, leaving Cox.

His contract sets his start date as of May 31, but Cox said Monday he intends to be in Douglas by the middle to end of next week.

Other highlights from his contract with the city include 28 days of vacation accrual each year, a city vehicle, his moving expenses paid (a caveat is that if he voluntarily leaves the job within 36 months, he must repay the city those costs), and he receives the same health insurance and other benefits as other city employees. The contract also states that Cox agrees he serves at the pleasure of the council and can be terminated with or without cause by a vote of the council.

Cox said Monday (and told the council and others previously) that he believes in complete transparency for local government and plans to put that philosophy of openness into action from the beginning of his tenure at City Hall.

Mayor Rene Kemper, referencing that statement, said Monday she is looking forward with enthusiasm to Cox’ leadership style.