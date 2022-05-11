ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Am I bow-legged or knock-kneed and why would it matter?

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bodies come in all shapes and sizes and all parts have...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Learning about Border Collies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Barney Wood, reporter and videographer, about Border Collies. Border Collies...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Breaking down the health behavior change process

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether your goal is to exercise more, quit smoking or eat a healthier diet, making a change to your health behavior is difficult. During Daybreak on Thursday, News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis, breaks down the health behavior change process and why it all comes down to ‘when you’re ready.’
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis Trailer

Faith. It’s a word we hear thrown around all the time. Keep the faith. Walking in faith. Having faith. Faith guides many in their daily lives. Faith is belief in action. Randy Ollis is on a mission, finding people who are guided by their faith from all religions, denominations, and walks of life and sharing their stories with you. From people who are keeping the faith in times of trouble learning to live your faith day by day, join him as he seeks those who are finding faith.
RELIGION
WBKR

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
Health
103GBF

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’ : Central Indiana Cage-Bird Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Scott Sander filled in for Patty Spitler on “Pet Pals TV,” he was joined by Luke Schonfeld from the Central Indiana Cage-Bird Club.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Getting to know the Baha’i Faith

Neda Moainie, representative of the Baha’i Faith, joins Randy to share a few important things to know about this religion. For more information on the Bahá’í faith and their events, visit indybahai.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WISH-TV

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary to host yard sale fundraiser, meet Basset Pit Mix Romeo

Romeo is a Basset Pit Mix is who’s looking for a home, and his name fits him perfectly because he’s known to be very sweet and full of love. Pamela Terhune, president and founder of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with Romeo to share more about him and how Grateful Rescue has recently pulled animals from other shelters who are currently overcrowded and overwhelmed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Expert shares symptoms of stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 800,000 people across the country experience a stroke each year. A stroke is defined as a loss of blood flow to a part of the brain. It can be caused by a blood clot or broken blood vessels. Regardless of the circumstance, a stroke can seriously damage a person’s brain and lead to a lifetime of complications.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Jenkins Forever Farm rescues farm, exotic animals in need, invites you to visit them

Jenkins Forever Farm is an animal sanctuary that provides rescue, care, love and a forever home to farmed and exotic animals located in Edinburgh, IN. Stacy Jenkins, founder of Jenkins Forever Farm, and Crys Gilliatt, board member of Jenkins Forever Farm and Jenkins’ best friend of 30 years joined us Friday on “Live. Style. Live!” along with Layla a miniature goat and Frank the rooster.
EDINBURGH, IN
WISH-TV

Non-profit ready to help with formula shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the past several months, supplies of baby formula have dwindled from store shelves. It’s a combination of supply chain problems and a recall in February of three brands of powered formula. “It’s certainly scary for a lot of families. We’re hearing the desperation in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Hopwood Cellars Winery & Distillery

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Sarah and Eric Abel from Hopwood Cellars Winery & Distillery. Hopwood offers a wide selection of wine, bourbon, and whiskey. Wine club memberships are...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Total lunar eclipse Sunday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The full moon on Sunday night will be a neat celestial show. A total lunar eclipse will occur across much of eastern United States including right here in Indiana. This full moon is also considered a super moon. This is where the moon is at its perigee...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy