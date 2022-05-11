ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Most gambling-addicted states: Where does Kentucky rank?

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpnwY_0faZuNuO00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Gambling is a deeply rooted concept that exists in every state, regardless of the laws that may prohibit it.

Not all gambling is the same though. There are “social” gamblers who make the occasional bet on sports or purchase a lottery ticket, but there are also gamblers that fall into extreme addiction and let it take over their financial, relational, and emotional lives.

Debt.org found that the average male gambling addict accumulates debt of between $55,000 and $90,000 whereas the female average is $15,000. Many cannot afford to pay back what they owe, and as a result, develop health issues, lose their jobs, or even turn to crime.

Sports betting misses as Kentucky General Assembly gavels outs for 2022

The extent of gambling addiction is different in every state. Wallethub ranked each state to determine where excessive gambling is most prevalent using metrics including the presence of illegal gambling operations, lottery sales per capita, and the percentage of adults with gambling disorders.

At the top of the list is Nevada, where gambling is a prevalent part of its economy and culture. Kentucky ranked toward the bottom at number 44.

Here is an interactive guide ranking state by the amount of gambling addiction:

Source: WalletHub Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Additionally, Kentucky was ranked 42nd in terms of the number of casinos per capita and 47th for the percentage of individuals with a gambling disorder.

Legalized sports gambling was a hot topic in the latest Kentucky General Assembly and passed a House vote but did not make it to the Senate floor for a formal vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 12, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development, tornado relief and COVID-19, as well as new leadership appointments. The Governor highlighted several economic development announcements from the week. On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced that Flottweg Separation Technology Inc., a manufacturer of centrifuges...
KENTUCKY STATE
matadornetwork.com

Kentucky Has Over 130 Caves. These Are the 7 You Don’t Want To Miss.

Kentucky is synonymous with a few classic all-American staples: the Kentucky Derby, fried chicken, and baseball bats. So threatening your Derby betting bookie with a Louisville Slugger while simultaneously chowing down on KFC might sound like the ultimate Kentucky experience. You would, however, be missing out on one of the most beautiful and underrated pastimes in the state: exploring the many caves in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WBKR

65 Celebrities You May Not Know Were or Are Kentucky Colonels

I remember when my parents became Kentucky Colonels. As a kid, my first thought turned to the old American Basketball Association (ABA) team, but then I figured--even as a child--that that was ridiculous. Then, Mom and Dad explained the honor to me after receiving their certificates in the mail. I...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky’s governor could legalize medical marijuana with ‘a game of constitutional chicken,’ advocate writes

Gov. Andy Beshear is the first governor in the history of Kentucky to call for legalizing cannabis. Following the failure of the Kentucky legislature to pass a medical marijuana bill last month, the governor has asked the public for input on what he can do by executive order. It’s about time that political leaders in Kentucky prioritize this issue to legalize cannabis.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Harbor Steel & Supply breaks ground on $8 million facility

— Harbor Steel & Supply Corp., a distributor and manufacturer of fabricated products breaks ground a new $8 million operation in Warren County creating 25 quality jobs for Kentuckians. Harbor Steel broke ground on a 50,000-square-foot facility in the Kentucky Transpark. In addition to the initial investment, the operation provides...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambling Addiction#Economy#Casino#Kentucky General Assembly
spectrumnews1.com

What you need to know about voting early in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primary voters across the state of Kentucky can begin casting their ballots in person on Thursday. The state’s three-day, in-person early voting period will go through Saturday. Polls will once again be open on Tuesday for Election Day. Here’s when, where, and how to vote...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Corbin WR transfers to Boyle County

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Tom Greer confirmed Dakota Patterson is transferring to Boyle County. The four-star wide receiver has several Division 1 offers, including Kentucky, Wisconsin, Purdue and West Virginia. Patterson finished the 2021 season with 32 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns. Former Corbin head coach Justin...
CORBIN, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things to do in Louisville this Weekend (5/13-5/15)

Come learn how to grow vegetables, keep bees and be a circus performer at this year’s How-To Festival. There will be some old favorites like how to brew beer or grow tomatoes along with new lessons in making dog treats, creating digital music and modern dance. If you’ve wanted to learn something new, this is the one-stop shop for finding a new hobby or possibly a new career. For a full schedule of the 71 sessions, go here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Lottery
WEHT/WTVW

Daniel Jay Cameron plans to run for Kentucky governor

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Daniel Cameron wants to run for Kentucky governor. Daniel Jay Cameron of Louisville will be running as a Republican, and he plans be running against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear. The Primary Election for Kentucky is May 17. Daniel Jay Cameron is currently Kentucky’s Attorney General. His election file can be found here.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Sonny Leon serving suspension in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won't prevent him from riding the horse in next week's Preakness. Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

What's on the ballot in Kentucky's May 17 primary

Kentucky’s primary is May 17, but "no excuse" early voting begins May 12 through 14 for all residents. For a map of all the voting locations, you can go to the Secretary of State’s website. All of Kentucky’s congressional districts are on the ballot this year, with five...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 56

FOX 56

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy