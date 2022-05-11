ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

 2 days ago
Passenger Lands Plane In this still image from video by WPTV shows emergency personnel surrounding a Cessna plane at Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A passenger with no flying experience was able to land the plane safely with help of air traffic controllers after the pilot was too sick to handle the controls. (WPTV via AP) (WPTV)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208.

“I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.

According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. Officials haven't identified any of them.

As the plane flew over Florida, controller Christopher Flores, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound." Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.

Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.

Then the man's voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger's cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing. Morgan is a certified flight instructor with experience piloting Cessna aircraft, the FAA said.

“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.

Rescue workers assisted the original pilot, officials said. Neither passenger had any injuries. Officials did not immediately say what caused the pilot to fall ill.

Morgan said in a video released by the FAA that he was just doing his job, but at a higher level than he thought he would have to do it.

“We’ve never had anything like that," Morgan said. “I felt like I was in a movie.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WPBF News 25

'I just knew I had to keep him calm': Air traffic controller guides passenger to safely land plane at PBIA

JUPITER, Fla. — Robert Morgan is a Jupiter resident, a dad of three, and now a certified hero. It was around noon on Tuesday when Robert, an air traffic controller at PBIA, was outside the tower reading a book on a break when his co-worker yelled, "There’s a passenger flying a plane that’s not a pilot and the pilot is incapacitated so they said you need to help them try and land the plane."
Woman attempts to go through JFK Airport with 9 boxes of ammunition

NEW YORK — A woman attempted to go through security at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York with nine boxes of ammunition on Tuesday, according to officials. Transportation Security Administration in a press release said a woman was stopped by their officers at JFK Airport for trying to carry 400 bullets onto her flight. The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm. TSA officers confiscated the ammunition from the woman and gave her a citation.
11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A boat loaded with suspected migrants capsized north of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico and 11 people had been confirmed dead while 31 others were rescued Thursday, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat...
38 rescued, 11 dead as US searches waters near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — At least 38 people have been rescued and 11 bodies found as the U.S. Coast Guard scoured the open waters northwest of Puerto Rico on Friday via boat, plane and helicopter in a bid to find more survivors after a boat carrying suspected migrants capsized.
Employee loses control of Tesla at auction, 3 hurt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An employee lost control and crashed a Tesla while moving cars around during an auto auction at Manheim Palm Beach on Thursday. Two workers ended up getting pinned by the out-of-control car. In all, three people went to the hospital, one with critical injuries.
Florida man arrested for popping dozens of balloons after marriage proposal

MIAMI — A man is facing charges of reckless disregard for the environment after video showed him popping balloons and letting them fall into the water at a south Florida marina. Police arrested David Torres-Bocanegra, who is charged with reckless disregard for the environment, WTVJ reported. Investigators said Torres-Bocanegra...
11 suspected migrants die after boat capsizes north of Puerto Rico

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7 was '100% preventable'

Army soldier killed by bear during training in Alaska identified

