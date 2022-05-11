ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio man gave amphetamines to pet monkey, prosecutors say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after prosecutors said he kept his pet monkey in terrible conditions and gave it drugs.

In a news release, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said that Adam Kordes was indicted on charges of cruel treatment against companion animals and faces up to four years in prison.

Animal control officers had received a tip from a Florida veterinarian in February that Kordes had given his capuchin monkey, Neo, illicit drugs, WXIX reported. In the news release, Deters said that blood tests on the monkey confirmed the presence of amphetamines.

“He didn’t give the monkey any drugs,” Kordes’ attorney, Lisa Rabanus, told WXIX. “Other people got involved when he reached out for help because the monkey had gotten chocolate.”

Prosecutors described the monkey as malnourished and told WKRC that the animal looked like “he’d been in a concentration camp.”

“These monkeys are social animals,” Deters said in a statement. “If they are going to be owned, the people who own them must take their responsibility to care for them seriously.”

“He has not mistreated this animal,” Rabanus told WXIX. “He loves his little monkey as a child, as if it’s his little boy.”

Neo was first taken to a rehabilitation facility in Indiana and is now at an “undisclosed location” with other monkeys in Florida, WKRC reported.

Kordes is not legally allowed to own guns “due to a prior determination of mental incompetence,” and now faces additional charges because prosecutors said they found a gun in his home.

“The animal people went in initially and saw a lot of drugs and a lot of guns. They went back and this guy, apparently, he’s not too incompetent to clean up the apartment, because he did,” Deters told WLWT. “When they went back with the other search warrant to get the monkey, the seizure of the monkey, all they had was a shotgun left — but that’s enough.”

WDBO

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Search continues for escaped inmate who allegedly stabbed officer, stole prison bus in Texas

CENTERVILLE, Texas — A search continues in Texas after an inmate allegedly stabbed a corrections officer and stole a prison bus Thursday afternoon, officials say. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says Gonzalo Lopez, 46, remains at large. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Lopez was on a transport bus from their facility to another. TDCJ is working with multiple agencies to locate him.
CENTERVILLE, TX
WDBO

Tesla crashes into Ohio convention center, causing at least $250K in damage

COLUMBUS, Oh. — A Tesla crashed on May 4 into a convention center in Ohio, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. WCMH says a driver of a Tesla that crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio last week told Columbus police that he lost control of the car’s brakes. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver from Columbus Green Cabs Inc. was allegedly driving about 70 miles per hour when he lost control.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDBO

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Strange dog in bed gives Tennessee couple pause

OCOEE, Tenn. — An eastern Tennessee couple is used to waking up and finding a friendly dog in their bed. After all, they own three of them. But a strange dog in bed? Now, that’s really odd. Julie Johnson, of Ocoee, told CBS News that she got up...
OCOEE, TN
