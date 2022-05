The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Greentree Apartments at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, police said. The department said they are now searching the area for the suspect. According to Public Information Manager Jolene DeVito, people nearby heard a gunshot and saw someone on the ground near the northwest corner of the complex. Another person was seen trying to pick up the victim. Neither the victim nor the person trying to pick the victim up were able to clearly communicate to the police what happened, DeVito said.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO