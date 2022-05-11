Daily Pickleball at McFadden

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
Who said there are no beaches in Murfreesboro? We invite you to a real beach party at Barfield Crescent Park! Over 60 tons of sand will create the beach before it is used throughout the park systems. Join us for music, dancing and a variety of games and activities. For all ages.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 11, 2022) – Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial ‘Rock Burglar.’ The burglar broke into two more local businesses this week. On Tuesday, May 10, an individual smashed the front glass door of...
Comments / 0