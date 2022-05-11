ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

Cover picture for the articleThis fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and...

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Barfield Beach Party

Who said there are no beaches in Murfreesboro? We invite you to a real beach party at Barfield Crescent Park! Over 60 tons of sand will create the beach before it is used throughout the park systems. Join us for music, dancing and a variety of games and activities. For all ages.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Reward offered for arrest of serial ‘Rock Burglar’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 11, 2022) – Rutherford County CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a serial ‘Rock Burglar.’ The burglar broke into two more local businesses this week. On Tuesday, May 10, an individual smashed the front glass door of...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

