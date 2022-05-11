ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosinee, WI

Mosinee Routs Tomahawk

By David Keech
onfocus.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMosinee hosted the Tomahawk Hatchets in a conference match up on Tuesday evening. The Indians start out slow score just 1 run in the first three innings, but blew the doors off in the forth scoring 12 runs in the inning to cruise to a 13-0 victory in 5...

www.onfocus.news

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

OnFocus Athlete of the Week, May 1 to May 7

Check out the fantastic nominees for the OnFocus Athlete of the Week, May 1 to May 7!. *** Want to see a team or athlete you follow nominated? We need game results – encourage coaches to send us game reports so we can acknowledge more athletes and teams for their top performances! send to: [email protected] ***
SPORTS
onfocus.news

OnFocus Team of the Week, May to May 7

Check out the fantastic nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, May 1 to May 7!. *** Want to see a team or athlete you follow nominated? We need game results – encourage coaches to send us game reports so we can acknowledge more athletes and teams for their top performances! send to: [email protected] ***
BASEBALL
onfocus.news

Tomah Tennis Moves Past Rapids

Tomah defeated Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in Boys Tennis, 5-2. Winning matches for Rapids were Ryan Pidgeon at #4 singles (6-4, 6-4) and the #1 Doubles Team of Joey Bohman and Eric Huglen (6-3, 6-0) *************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
TOMAH, WI
onfocus.news

Athens Goes 1-1 at Thorp Slamfest

Athens went 1-1 at the Thorp Slamfest on Saturday. The Bluejays defeated Shell Lake 7-2 and fell to Hurley 7-2 in their second game. Siarra Hart scattered 6 hits in the 8 inning game to gain the win. Hart was 3X5, Jazelle Hartwig was 3X5 with a pair of doubles,...
ATHENS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Tomahawk, WI
City
Mosinee, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Mosinee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Tomahawk, WI
Sports
Mosinee, WI
Basketball
onfocus.news

2022 Great Northern Conference Boys Tennis Schedule

Type Date Time Home/Host Opponent Location Comments. Match 04-05-22 4:30PM Lakeland Union High School Antigo Lakeland Union High School. Match 04-05-22 4:30PM Medford Pacelli Medford Area High School (Date Changed to 05-02-22) Match 04-07-22 4:30PM Rhinelander High School Lakeland Union High School Rhinelander High School. Match 04-07-22 4:30PM Antigo Medford...
TENNIS
onfocus.news

SPASH Tennis Splits

No. 1 – Alan Schneider, Notre Dame Academy def. Mason DeBot, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-1 No. 2 – Matt Gugluizza, Notre Dame Academy def. Sam Kulick, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-0 No. 3 – Zeb Zifferblatt, Notre Dame Academy def. Will Bevers, STEVENS POINT , 6-0 , 6-0 No. 4 – Ethan Hejny, Notre Dame Academy def. Brock Chandonais, STEVENS POINT , 6-1 , 6-2.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Joyce Rogney

Joyce Susan (Bornbach) Rogney, 83, Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Auburndale, where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Alan Rogney, Nick Linzmeier, Mike Rogney, Jared Rogney, Kyle Willfahrt and Tyler Brandt and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, Kaleb Brandt, Dan Rogney, Aaron Linzmeier and Davey Greunke. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Joseph Schaefer

Joe “Cookie” W. Schaefer, 76, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. “Cookie” is now at peace after a brief, brutal battle with cancer. He was born on October 10, 1945 to Leroy and Margaret (Hotmar) Schaefer in Waterloo, Wisconsin. Early on, he discovered his love of farm work and stockcars.
JUNCTION CITY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians#Featu
onfocus.news

Obituary for Robert Albrecht

Robert “Bob” E. Albrecht, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield and serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jim, Cody, Ben, Sam, Matthew and Scott.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Diane Larsen

Diane Marie Larsen, 56, Marshfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home after a 6 year battle with cancer. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Faith Fellowship Church, Marshfield where visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time at the church. Pastor Kevin Bradley will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Marengo, Wisconsin at a later date.
onfocus.news

Obituary for Mary Berens

Mary “Betty” Elizabeth (Kleikamp) Berens, 92, Stratford, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Mary was born on January 19, 1930 at home in Wilson, MI to William and Mary (Marsicek) Kleikamp. She attended Bark River Harris High School. After graduating, she moved to Milwaukee where she did various jobs. Her favorite story is when she worked at AC Spark Plug. She built the first black box from blueprints. While in Milwaukee she met her future husband. They were married July 24th, 1959 in Dubuque, Iowa. They moved to Kewaskum and had twin boys, Daniel and David. They later relocated to Stratford. After Dick passed away in 1989, Betty moved to Phillips and then later returned to the Stratford area.
STRATFORD, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Allen Sternitzky, Sr.

Allen O. Sternitzky, 74, Marshfield, formerly Granton, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at his home after a 27 year battle with Parkinson’s. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Granton with Rev. Dan Schoessow officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Granton, where military rites will be conducted.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports May 7-12

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) May 10 – A woman reported a 39 year-old Marshfield male has been repeatedly calling and messaging her because the male wants money for work that he was hired to do at her residence. She reported the male did not complete the work he was hired to do and as a result she hired another individual. She reported the male’s messages to her were vulgar and offensive. Contact was attempted with the male and was unsuccessful. A written warning for telephone abuse was mailed to the male with additional instructions to avoid contact with the woman or her husband.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Tick Season is here: Take precautions to keep yourself safe

WAUSAU, Wis. – Temperatures are increasing and people are starting to spend more time outside. They won’t be alone as ticks are also starting to emerge with the warmer weather. That means an increased chance of tick bites and potentially contracting Lyme disease. The Centers for Disease Control...
WAUSAU, WI
onfocus.news

Obituary for Mary Ann Grassl

Mary Ann Grassl, 64, Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Milladore, where visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time. Father Packi will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Update on Town of Lincoln Barn Fire

TOWNSHIP OF LINCOLN, WI (OnFocus) -At approximately 11:34pm last night Town of Lincoln Fire Dept., Richfield Rural Fire Dept., Town of Rock Fire and Rescue, Cameron Vol. Fire Dept. and Central RIT were paged to a fully engulfed barn fire in the 11600 block of State Highway 10 in the Town of Lincoln.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Wood County Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on Hwy X, South of Hwy 54 in the Township of Dexter. In later on-scene accounts, it was confirmed a single motorcycle crashed. The motorcycle did have...
WOOD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy