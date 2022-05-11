Mosinee Routs Tomahawk

Mary “Betty” Elizabeth (Kleikamp) Berens, 92, Stratford, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. Mary was born on January 19, 1930 at home in Wilson, MI to William and Mary (Marsicek) Kleikamp. She attended Bark River Harris High School. After graduating, she moved to Milwaukee where she did various jobs. Her favorite story is when she worked at AC Spark Plug. She built the first black box from blueprints. While in Milwaukee she met her future husband. They were married July 24th, 1959 in Dubuque, Iowa. They moved to Kewaskum and had twin boys, Daniel and David. They later relocated to Stratford. After Dick passed away in 1989, Betty moved to Phillips and then later returned to the Stratford area.

STRATFORD, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO