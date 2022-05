A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO