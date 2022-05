Brazil's central bank said much of the impact of its “intense and timely” cycle of interest rate hikes is still to come even as it left the door open to smaller borrowing cost increases amid a tough inflation outlook. — Brazil’s central bank said much of the impact of its “intense and timely” cycle of interest rate hikes is still to come even as it left the door open to smaller borrowing cost increases amid a tough inflation outlook.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO