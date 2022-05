The City of Mebane requests interested residents of the City to apply for a vacant position on the Mebane Planning Board. The Planning Board operates as an advisory body to the Mebane City Council on Zoning and Land Use matters and is served by the City’s Planning staff. The term of service will last through June 2023. Interested residents within the Mebane City Limits are invited to download a copy of the application form at the City’s Planning Department website (https://cityofmebanenc.gov/documents/boards-and-commissions-application/) or contact the City of Mebane Planning Department to request one. The application deadline is Monday, May 30, 2022.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO