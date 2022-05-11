ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New model may inform ‘how aggressively a lung cancer should be treated’

Medical News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLung cancer is the second most common cancer in the world. Although previous research shows early detection screening can improve mortality rates for lung cancer, there is the possibility of overdiagnosis and overtreatment for patients. Researchers from the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL, developed a model based on...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Health
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
