The tropics are quiet as we near the end of hurricane season

There are no active systems in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific basins currently, nor do we expect any development across these basins over the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30th.

There are no active systems in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific basins currently, nor do we expect any development across these basins over the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30th.

There are no active systems in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific basins currently, nor do we expect any development across these basins over the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30th.

There are no active systems in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific basins currently, nor do we expect any development across these basins over the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30th.

Nicole weakens to a Tropical Depression but the system still brings heavy rains to portions of the southeastern U.S.

Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida just south of Vero Beach as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. Nicole is now a tropical storm and additional weakening is forecast while the storm moves over land during the next day or two. Nicole is likely to become a tropical depression over Georgia tonight or early Friday. No impacts here in Texas.

Nicole is now a hurricane and set to make landfall tonight on Florida's east coast. Nicole will have zero impacts here in Texas.

Tropical Storm Nicole nearing hurricane strength as it nears Florida. Watches and warnings have been posted for parts of the Bahamas, Florida and Georgia. Nicole is expected to become a hurricane as it makes landfall on the east coast of Florida later today.

Subtropical Storm Nicole beginning to strengthen. Watches and warnings have been posted for parts of the Bahamas, Florida and Georgia. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Nicole could be at hurricane intensity by Wednesday while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas.

Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed northeast of the Bahamas and the National Hurricane Center forecasts this system to have widespread impacts along the Southeast U.S. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole could be near or at hurricane intensity by Wednesday while it is moving near the northwestern Bahamas.

A low pressure system northeast of Hispaniola now has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Forecast models strengthen this low into a named storm and bring it into the east coast of Florida. After landfall it could end up crossing Florida, stalling in the Gulf, then moving back into the west coast of Florida. No impact to Texas.

Depression Lisa is still holding on in the southern Gulf, but it's no threat to Texas. More interesting is an area of potential development off the east coast of Florida. Some models try to form a system that works into the Eastern Gulf, then hooks back into Florida as a named storm. It's something we'll be monitoring, but again there's no concerns for Texas.

The remnants of hurricane Lisa have found there way into the Bay of Campeche, where a now weakened Tropical Depression Lisa can be found drifting north. Lisa is no threat to Texas, nor are the two areas of potential development we are monitoring in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Lisa made landfall in Belize on Wednesday, heavy rains continue over parts of Mexico. Hurricane Martin is expected to remain a fish storm over the northern Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring two other areas of disturbed in the central Atlantic. Both system have a low chance of development over the next five days.

Tropical Storm Lisa becomes a Hurricane as it nears the coast of Belize. The center of Lisa is expected to make landfall in Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala and move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.. It is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Martin has formed in the northern Atlantic. This system is expected to become a hurricane today before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean, which has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Some slow subtropical or tropical development of this system is possible afterward while it moves generally northward to northwestward.

Tropical Storm Lisa has formed over the Caribbean. It is expected to strengthen to a hurricane later this week as it makes landfall in Belize. It is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the central Atlantic, which now has a 90% chance of development over the next two days, and a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. If this does become a named system it would be "Martin", but it is no threat to Texas.

Potential Storm Fifteen is expected to become a Tropical Storm Lisa later today, and then strengthen to a hurricane later this week as it makes landfall in Belize. It is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecasts for Potential Storm Fifteen, expected to become Hurricane Lisa later this week. It is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

We're still keeping our eyes on a system in the eastern Caribbean, which now has a 70% chance of development over the next two days, and an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. If this does become a named system it would be "Lisa", but it is no threat to Texas.

We have two areas of potential development in the Atlantic, but the one of greatest interest is a tropical wave in the Western Caribbean with a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days. The storm system, if it develops, would likely be a weaker storm that would move into Central America or the Yucatan Peninsula, no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

We are watching two areas of disturbed weather for potential tropical development during the next five days. These systems will have no threat to the Gulf.

We are watching two areas of disturbed weather for a medium chance of tropical development during the next five days. These systems will have no threat to the Gulf.

We are watching two areas of disturbed weather for a low chance of tropical development. These systems will have no threat to the Gulf.

In the Atlantic, we are watching a few areas of disturbed weather that have a chance to develop. One area just southwest of Bermuda has the potential to become a tropical depression or storm later today. Regardless of development, the storm will help to enhance precipitation across New England on Wednesday as it merges with a cold front.

A tropical wave has a low chance for development as it meanders south and west of Bermuda over the coming days.

A new area to watch over the eastern Caribbean Sea for tropical development. Formation odds are low however, environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for gradual development as the system drifts westward or west northwestward over the eastern Caribbean this weekend.

In the Atlantic, we are watching two areas of disturbed weather for a low chance of tropical development. For now, no threat to land.

In the eastern Pacific, Roslyn is no longer a tropical cyclone after moving into Mexico over the weekend. Moisture associated with the remnants of the storm are currently moving through southeast Texas. This will help increase our rain chances as a cold front moves through late Monday into Tuesday.

The Atlantic basin remains quiet with no named storms, but we're eyeing a storm in the eastern pacific that could help increase our rain chances early next week. As hurricane Roslyn moves into Mexico this weekend, jetstream winds will help carry some of the storm's moisture into southeast Texas. Having that added moisture in place will help increase our rain chances as a cold front moves through late Monday into Tuesday of next week.

Tropical Storm Roslyn has formed south of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane and curve back toward Mexico. Jet stream winds will carry the moisture across Houston on Monday and Tuesday of next week to bring us a chance for rain.

Tropical Storm Roslyn has formed south of Mexico. It is expected to become a hurricane and curve back toward Mexico. Jet stream winds will carry the moisture across Houston on Monday and Tuesday of next week to bring us a chance for rain.

No new tropical development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days, but we're monitoring a new tropical depression in the Pacific that could bring rain to Texas early next week.

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

However, we are eyeing a developing storm in the Pacific that could bring rain to Texas next week.

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

However, we are eyeing a developing storm in the Pacific that could bring rain to Texas next week.

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

Quiet across the Atlantic Basin right now. Karl is a weakening system in Mexico with no impact to the US. Elsewhere across the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic we have no other areas of potential development over the next 5 days.

Tropical Storm Karl in the southern Gulf / Bay of Campeche is on track to make landfall in Mexico late tonight or early tomorrow. This storm will have no impacts on our weather.

Elsewhere we are monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Africa with just a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Tropical Storm Karl is tracking south over the Bay of Campeche. It will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the eastern Mexico coast and may slightly strengthen over the next day or two.

It poses no immediate threat to the U.S. mainland at this time and should meander over the Bay. Karl is expected to turn southward or south-southwestward on Friday, and this motion should continue through early Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Karl should reach the coasts of Tabasco or Veracruz states in Mexico late Friday night or early Saturday.

Tropical Storm Karl will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the eastern Mexico coast and may slightly strengthen over the next day or two.

It poses no immediate threat to the U.S. mainland at this time and should meander over the Bay before falling apart due to the affects of shear toward the weekend. Eventually some of its moisture could sneak into Texas this weekend.

Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to bring flooding rains to Mexico when it makes landfall later this week.

There is now a high chance the remnant moisture of Julia in the Bay of Campeche will spin up into a tropical depression or storm over the next couple of days.

Remnants from Julia have made it into the Bay of Campeche. Development odds have increased to 60 percent over the next 48 hours. Conditions are expected to become favorable for further development and a tropical depression could form within the next day or two. If this system acquires a name, it would be Karl.

Tropical Storm Julia has crossed the Atlantic basin into the eastern Pacific while maintaining at least tropical storm intensity. Julia continues to move on a westward track in the eastern Pacific, just south of the coast of El

Salvador. Despite moving away from land, Julia can still bring gusty winds and heavy rain across a large portion of Central America. The widespread heavy rain can result in life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

We are monitoring an area of disturbed weather located to the north of Tropical Storm Julia. Slight development of this system is possible by mid-week if the disturbance remains over water. Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected over portions of southern Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala during the next couple of days.

Julia made landfall as a category 1 hurricane early Sunday morning in Nicaragua. Julia is expected to weaken as it continues to move west over Central America. It is expected to emerge back over the water on the Pacific side as we head into the beginning of the week. There is no expected tropical development in the next 5 days in the rest of the Atlantic.

Julia is now a hurricane. It should make landfall Sunday morning on the Nicaragua coast as a category one hurricane with 80 mph winds. A 4-6 foot storm surge is expected at landfall. The storm could drop as much as 15 inches of rain in some areas.

Tropical Storm Julia continues to strengthen as it moves west through the southern Caribbean. It is expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane by this evening and should make landfall in Nicaragua Sunday morning. It will quickly weaken once it moves into Central America.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the coast of Nicaragua. Julia should gain hurricane status just before striking Nicaragua early Sunday morning. In addition to a 4-6 foot storm surge, Julia is expected to produce 6-12 inches of rain with isolated spots over 15 inches along its path.

Tropical Storm Julia has formed and is likely to become a hurricane before reaching Central America this weekend.

There is a chance some of its tropical moisture could eventually get into the southwest Gulf of Mexico and head to Texas.

Radar and satellite imagery from South America has prompted the National Hurricane Center to upgrade Thirteen to a Tropical Depression. It is still forecasted to become Tropical Storm Julia around sunrise Friday morning. It should be a hurricane when it strikes central America late this weekend.

Potential Storm Thirteen has formed in the southern Caribbean. Over the next day or so, this system is expected to become Tropical Storm Julia. On the forecast track, this system forecast to move across

the southwestern Caribbean Sea and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday. There is a chance some of its tropical moisture could eventually get into the southwest Gulf of Mexico and head to Texas.

Tropical Depression Twelve continues to move northwest away from the Cabo Verde Islands. Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

Showers and thunderstorms have increased around a tropical disturbance over the eastern Caribbean Sea, and the National Hurricane Center now gives it a high (80%) chance for development into a tropical depression or storm by Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms have increased around a tropical disturbance approaching the Caribbean Sea, and the National Hurricane Center now gives it a high (70%) chance for development into a tropical depression or storm by Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of potential development in the Atlantic. One is an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa that has an 80% chance of development, and another closest to the Windward Islands has a 40% chance for development during the next five days. The second is expected to move west into the Caribbean in the next couple of days. Neither of them are immediate threats to Texas, just a couple of systems we'll be monitoring.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of potential development in the Atlantic. One tropical wave is off the coast of Africa with a 70% chance of development, and another closest to the Windward Islands has a 40% chance for development during the next five days. Neither of them are immediate threats to Texas, just a couple of systems we'll be monitoring.

The remnants of Ian are making for some wet weather in the northeast and mid-Atlantic, but the system is quickly running out of steam.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic we've got our eyes on two areas of potential development, one wave off of Africa with a 70% chance of development, and another in the western Atlantic with a 20% chance for development. Neither of them are immediate threats to Texas, just a couple of systems we'll be monitoring.

Ian is now a "post-tropical" system, bringing scattered showers through the east coast and peak winds of 35 miles per hour.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, we are monitoring a tropical wave off the coast of Africa with a 70% chance of development over the next five days. It is no immediate concern to the U.S., and will likely never be.

Ian is no longer a tropical system, but it's still producing winds of 70 miles per hour. The heavy rain and storm surge will continue along with the strong winds.

Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina at about 1:05 p.m. central time. It had 85 miles per hour winds when it hit land. In addition to flooding from heavy rain, Ian is producing a 3-6 foot storm surge just southwest of Myrtle Beach.

Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with 85 miles per hour winds. Landfall is expected very near Charleston Friday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane. Flooding concerns for much of the Carolina coastline due to very heavy rain and storm surge. 4-8" of rain will be common with some places getting as much as 12". The storm surge could reach 7 feet.

A tropical wave off the African coast will continue to be watched for tropical development. Formation odds have increased to 60% during the next five days.

Hurricane Hunters flew through Ian this evening and found 85 miles per hour winds. Ian should make it to the South Carolina coast Friday morning. Flooding from heavy rain and storm surge will be major issues. Strong winds will obviously cause tree damage and power outages.

Ian is a hurricane again with 75 miles per hour wind. It's located in the Atlantic 240 miles south of Charleston S.C. Landfall is expected very near Charleston Friday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane. Concern is really growing about flooding Friday in Charleston due to very heavy rain and storm surge. Four to eight inches of rain will be common with some places getting as much as 12 inches. The storm surge could reach 7 feet.