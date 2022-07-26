No immediate development concerns, watching long-range patterns

It is quiet in the Atlantic right now as Saharan dust continues to be draped over the tropical waters. On the Pacific side, we have tropical depression 7 which is expected to become tropical storm Frank in the next few days.

We are keeping our eyes on a couple of tropical waves moving through the Atlantic which could bear watching as we move in to August.

A couple of tropical waves moving through the Atlantic will need to be watched for potential development in early August.

We're watching a few tropical waves rolling off of Africa now, and those will need to be monitored for potential development as we move towards the first weekend in August, but there are no immediate concerns.

A few tropical waves rolling off of Africa now will need to be monitored over the coming weeks as they make the trek across the Atlantic, but there are no immediate concerns.

Still quiet across the Atlantic Basin with no tropical development expected over the next five days. Saharan dust is still draped across the Atlantic which limits tropical development.

Things are quiet in the Atlantic with no tropical development expected in the next five days. Saharan dust is still draped across the Atlantic but has moved out of southeast Texas. We do have a tropical storm in the Pacific but it is expected to move northwest and dissipate by the end of the week.

There is no tropical development expected within the next five days in the Atlantic. Part of the reason for this is the presence of Saharan Dust that limits tropical development. That dust was also over southeast Texas this weekend but has since moved out.

We'll start with the good stuff, there's no storms nor potential for storm development over the next five days. Part of the reason the Atlantic Basin remains quiet is because of widespread Saharan dust, which limits tropical development. The flip side is that the dust has moved in to southeast Texas, and it can cause flare ups for those with allergies or asthma.

The dust will be clearing on Saturday, and should be fully clear by Tuesday.

It was a hazy start this morning across Houston with a combination of patchy fog and Saharan dust. That dust could be causing a flare up of asthma or allergies to those with respiratory sensitivities. We'll see the dust begin to clear Monday, and should be fully clear by Tuesday.

