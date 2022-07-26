ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No immediate development concerns, watching long-range patterns

By Travis Herzog
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 16 hours ago
July 26

It is quiet in the Atlantic right now as Saharan dust continues to be draped over the tropical waters. On the Pacific side, we have tropical depression 7 which is expected to become tropical storm Frank in the next few days.

July 25

Still quiet through the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, as no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

We are keeping our eyes on a couple of tropical waves moving through the Atlantic which could bear watching as we move in to August.

July 24

No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

A couple of tropical waves moving through the Atlantic will need to be watched for potential development in early August.

July 23

Nice and quiet across the Atlantic Basin with no tropical development expected over the next five days in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic.

We're watching a few tropical waves rolling off of Africa now, and those will need to be monitored for potential development as we move towards the first weekend in August, but there are no immediate concerns.

July 22

Still quiet across the Atlantic Basin with no tropical development expected over the next five days.

A few tropical waves rolling off of Africa now will need to be monitored over the coming weeks as they make the trek across the Atlantic, but there are no immediate concerns.

July 21

Still quiet across the Atlantic Basin with no tropical development expected over the next five days. Saharan dust is still draped across the Atlantic which limits tropical development.

July 20

Things are quiet in the Atlantic with no tropical development expected in the next five days. Saharan dust is still draped across the Atlantic but has moved out of southeast Texas. We do have a tropical storm in the Pacific but it is expected to move northwest and dissipate by the end of the week.

July 19

There is no tropical development expected within the next five days in the Atlantic. Part of the reason for this is the presence of Saharan Dust that limits tropical development. That dust was also over southeast Texas this weekend but has since moved out.

July 18

We'll start with the good stuff, there's no storms nor potential for storm development over the next five days. Part of the reason the Atlantic Basin remains quiet is because of widespread Saharan dust, which limits tropical development. The flip side is that the dust has moved in to southeast Texas, and it can cause flare ups for those with allergies or asthma.

The dust will be clearing on Saturday, and should be fully clear by Tuesday.

July 17

It was a hazy start this morning across Houston with a combination of patchy fog and Saharan dust. That dust could be causing a flare up of asthma or allergies to those with respiratory sensitivities. We'll see the dust begin to clear Monday, and should be fully clear by Tuesday.

No tropical development is expected in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic over the next five days.

Comments / 71

YeeHa
05-15

Hum, we currently have a strong LaNina presence in the Pacific Ocean. That normally translates to hot and dry. Not sure why the fear prediction on this. Must need tv viewers at The Weather Channel.

Reply(11)
18
Thomas Yokeley
05-15

love right smack dab in this middle of hurricane alley,I have yet to see anything remotely close to those predictions

Reply(3)
12
Ken Friday
05-19

its not about climate change,but you can call what you want,what its about is its call EOT changes,falling into place with Gods word.

Reply(1)
9
 

