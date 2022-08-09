ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New area of potential development in Atlantic

By Travis Herzog
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 10 hours ago
August 9

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave passing south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance (30%) for development during the next five days as it tracks westward across the central Atlantic. This system is favored to curve away from the U.S. with no impacts.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 8

A tropical wave emerging off the western coast of Africa has a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 7

The tropical wave we've been monitoring in the Atlantic is now up to a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 6 7 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the tropical wave leaving Africa a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Early indications are that it will recurve north before it can ever threaten the Gulf of Mexico, but at the very least consider it a reminder that the bulk of hurricane season is still ahead. We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

August 6

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of potential development in the Atlantic. Development chances remain low (just 20%) over the next 5 days.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 5

A thin layer of Saharan dust brings some haze on Friday and clears out for the weekend.

Storm development remains unlikely over the Atlantic Basin during the next five days.

August 4

A thin layer of Saharan dust will move in to southeast Texas Thursday and Friday.

Storm development remains unlikely over the Atlantic Basin during the next five days.

Comments / 73

YeeHa
05-15

Hum, we currently have a strong LaNina presence in the Pacific Ocean. That normally translates to hot and dry. Not sure why the fear prediction on this. Must need tv viewers at The Weather Channel.

Reply(11)
18
Thomas Yokeley
05-15

love right smack dab in this middle of hurricane alley,I have yet to see anything remotely close to those predictions

Reply(3)
12
Ken Friday
05-19

its not about climate change,but you can call what you want,what its about is its call EOT changes,falling into place with Gods word.

Reply(2)
9
 

