New area of potential development in Atlantic

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave passing south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance (30%) for development during the next five days as it tracks westward across the central Atlantic. This system is favored to curve away from the U.S. with no impacts.

A tropical wave emerging off the western coast of Africa has a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

The tropical wave we've been monitoring in the Atlantic is now up to a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the tropical wave leaving Africa a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Early indications are that it will recurve north before it can ever threaten the Gulf of Mexico, but at the very least consider it a reminder that the bulk of hurricane season is still ahead. We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of potential development in the Atlantic. Development chances remain low (just 20%) over the next 5 days.

A thin layer of Saharan dust brings some haze on Friday and clears out for the weekend.

Storm development remains unlikely over the Atlantic Basin during the next five days.

A thin layer of Saharan dust will move in to southeast Texas Thursday and Friday.

